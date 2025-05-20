amp Win iF DESIGN AWARD 2025 for Vodafone Sonic Identity

​amp announce that the Vodafone Sonic Identity has been honoured with the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2025. This globally renowned award is a seal of excellence in design and innovation, presented by iF International Forum Design GmbH, one of the world’s oldest independent design institutions.

The award was given in the discipline Communication, category Sound Branding, recognising the ground-breaking and innovative approach of Vodafone’s holistic Sonic Identity. amp’s work stood out among nearly 11,000 submissions from 66 countries, proving its excellence in a highly competitive field.

Vodafone’s Sonic Identity is a pioneering modular design system that creates a consistent and flexible brand sound across all touchpoints. Built from the Sonic DNA, it reinforces Vodafone’s 'Together We Can' spirit through a distinctive, emotionally resonant melody. The integration of the AI-driven Sonic Hub tool ensures global consistency while allowing endless creative adaptations, setting a new benchmark in sonic branding.

This visionary project convinced the international jury of 131 design experts, standing out against high-calibre competition and rightfully earning the coveted iF seal of approval.

Further details about Vodafone’s award-winning Sonic Identity can be found on the official iF DESIGN AWARD website.

