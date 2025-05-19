Amazon Ads Brings the Magic Back to Media

The more media plans you put together or review over a career, the more it can feel like you’ve seen it all. While there’s no shortage of solutions promising massive reach and sharper optimisation, most end up feeling the same.



Now, Amazon Ads is bringing the magic back to media. The latest campaign, Make Media Magic, highlights a full-funnel, tech-powered ad solutions that give marketers an ever-expanding canvas, across Amazon and the open web, built to reignite creativity and excitement in media planning.



Developed in partnership with Anomaly, the campaign brings a touch of magic to every touchpoint, creating small, surprising moments that speak to marketers and spark their curiosity about what media can do.



The campaign’s 65-second hero film stars a seasoned marketer who has seen it all. As the narrator tells her story in rhyme, we learn she’s been in the industry for years, buying, selling, and making her name. But one quiet morning, something new catches her eye: Amazon Ads. Feeling uninspired, she decides to give it a try. From there, her campaign takes flight, spreading across Amazon Ads’ full-funnel canvas, building momentum with every placement. With her campaign a success, we see our once uninspired marketer, now feeling reinvigorated and excited.

A 30-second and three 15-second spots accompany the hero film, with the 15s focusing on three core features of Amazon Ads: the premium third-party ad supply, trillions of audience signals, and its full-funnel capabilities. Make Media Magic marks the latest step in Amazon Ads’ mission to reimagine what’s possible when marketers are given the tools and the inspiration to think bigger.

Like previous campaigns, this latest iteration is rooted in an audience truth - one that allows us to connect with them on an emotional level. The campaign spans digital video, high-impact display, and social, with the magic of Amazon Ads set to appear in some unexpected places along the way – including Amazon Ads Streaming TV, OLV, and device media, in addition to other key channels.

“This campaign is a rallying cry for marketers who are looking to make media magic,” said Carly Zipp, global director, brand marketing at Amazon Ads. “Amazon Ads offers more than just media; we offer an expansive canvas that captivates audiences from first glance to final click. We want marketers to know that creating an innovative and high-impact media plan isn’t too good to be true; it’s what we make possible every day through Amazon Ads.”

"The team at Amazon Ads always pushes us to uncover real insights about their customers’ lives," said Dan Shapiro, group creative director at Anomaly. "So even when the brief is about niche marketing tools, the goal is to tell a story that speaks to the reality of marketers who are tired of the same old plug and play media plans. This spot, along with everything else we’re rolling out this year, is about showing how Amazon’s unique ad features can bring a little magic back into the marketing grind."

The campaign is live across the US and Canada and will roll out across the UK, Germany, Italy, Brazil, Australia, Spain, and France on June 2nd.

See more work from Amazon here.

Read more from Anomaly here.