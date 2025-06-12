Tim and Eric Bring Absurd Humour to Topgolf’s Campaign

Topgolf is doubling down on fun this summer with a new line up of daily value offers and some seriously good bites, all designed to help Players save their green – for the greens. To kick off the summer entertainment, the brand announces a new multimedia campaign, developed in partnership with its creative agency of record, Anomaly, and directed by comedy duo Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim.

Titled 'You’re Better Off at Topgolf,' the campaign underscores the fact that, at Topgolf, value and premium experiences aren't mutually exclusive. A 30-second anthem film sits at the centre of the campaign. The spot positions Topgolf as a much more enjoyable alternative to traditional places of 'fun.'

From murky swimming pools to overpriced restaurants and stinky bowling alleys – our longstanding institutes of fun are stuck in the past. At Topgolf, fun can just be fun. You can play with your food. Nobody breaks a sweat. And value is king. That’s why, You’re Better Off at Topgolf.

Four 15-second spots accompany the campaign, titled 'Pool', 'Family Dinner', 'What' and 'Bowling'. Each of the campaigns draws a clear distinction between the worst parts of bowling alleys, noisy clubs, town pools and expensive restaurants, with the value-based experience of Topgolf.

In other words, instead of spending your time and money elsewhere… you're better off at Topgolf. In tandem with the launch, Topgolf announces every day of the week, players across the country can cash in on value offers specific to their markets: $30 or $40/hr Sunday Funday, Half-Off Golf Monday through Thursday, and $30 or $40/hr Topgolf Nights on Friday and Saturday nights. You can view more details here.

