senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Tim and Eric Bring Absurd Humour to Topgolf’s Campaign

12/06/2025
514
Share
Director duo Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim skewer the sad realities of summer fun in Anomaly's new campaign for TopGolf

Topgolf is doubling down on fun this summer with a new line up of daily value offers and some seriously good bites, all designed to help Players save their green – for the greens. To kick off the summer entertainment, the brand announces a new multimedia campaign, developed in partnership with its creative agency of record, Anomaly, and directed by comedy duo Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim.

Titled 'You’re Better Off at Topgolf,' the campaign underscores the fact that, at Topgolf, value and premium experiences aren't mutually exclusive. A 30-second anthem film sits at the centre of the campaign. The spot positions Topgolf as a much more enjoyable alternative to traditional places of 'fun.'

From murky swimming pools to overpriced restaurants and stinky bowling alleys – our longstanding institutes of fun are stuck in the past. At Topgolf, fun can just be fun. You can play with your food. Nobody breaks a sweat. And value is king. That’s why, You’re Better Off at Topgolf.

Four 15-second spots accompany the campaign, titled 'Pool', 'Family Dinner', 'What' and 'Bowling'. Each of the campaigns draws a clear distinction between the worst parts of bowling alleys, noisy clubs, town pools and expensive restaurants, with the value-based experience of Topgolf.

In other words, instead of spending your time and money elsewhere… you're better off at Topgolf. In tandem with the launch, Topgolf announces every day of the week, players across the country can cash in on value offers specific to their markets: $30 or $40/hr Sunday Funday, Half-Off Golf Monday through Thursday, and $30 or $40/hr Topgolf Nights on Friday and Saturday nights. You can view more details here.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Anomaly NY
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Anomaly NY
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1