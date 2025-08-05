Making Journeys’ Bigfoot Stomp Past TikTok’s Short-Form Obsession

When you think of TikTok, what are some of the first things that come to mind? Fleeting trends that change at breakneck speed, short-lived crazes, and snappy videos are certainly a few.

This predictability of form made creative agency Anomoaly want to undertake a different format on the platform for their collaboration with shoe retailer Journeys. The team's dive into longform was led by their protagonist, Jazmine – not an influencer, but a teenage Bigfool working her first job at the mall.

Creative directors Nick Alcock and Taylor Green tell me about the linear progression of the idea that led to the unusual character: “Journeys sells shoes, and people who wear shoes have feet… and some of them have big feet… bigfoot…. A teenage bigfoot obsessed with shoes. That’s as deep as our conversations go, to be honest.”



Despite the simplicity, Jazmine’s story soon evolves into a more thoughtful exploration of issues like identity, acceptance, and adolescent awkwardness, all packaged in an offbeat narrative that catches you off guard.



Deciding to go for a TV-style format on a platform famous for brief clips could have been construed as a risk from the outset, but for Jazmin Sagastiverza, Anomaly’s social strategy director, it was more of a calculated move.

She explains that for younger viewers who are increasingly sceptical of superficial content, there is a deep craving for authenticity and depth. Jazmin says that this move was a “true deviation from the onslaught of ‘trend-forward’ and brain rot content strategies brands have recently been criticised for adopting.”

And it resonated, turning casual viewers into committed fans, with many requesting further episodes and suggesting adaptations for streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime. Prompted by enthusiastic early engagement, Journeys adjusted their schedule to release episodes earlier, responding organically to viewer demand.



Jazmin says the campaign signals a broader strategic shift towards lasting engagement and authenticity, rather than momentary viral hits – work like this, although unconventional, revealed deeper connections between Journeys and their audience, far beyond simple metrics.



For brands looking to engage meaningfully with a generation known for their scepticism and increasing expectations, stepping beyond the confines of short-form might just get you there.

You can keep up with the rest of Jazmin's escapades on Journeys' TikTok.