Alepa Embraces Its City-Only Status with Witty ‘Urban Legend’ Campaign

19/05/2025
Directed by Pete Riski for Folk Finland, the campaign brings to life the mythical origin stories of Helsinki’s favourite dishes

Alepa is a legendary supermarket chain in Finland. Its roots go back over a hundred years, to the founding of its predecessor in 1918. The first store under the Alepa brand opened in the early 1970s.

What sets Alepa apart is its uniquely local presence, the chain operates exclusively in urban areas, specifically within the Helsinki metropolitan region. You won’t find an Alepa anywhere else in Finland.

So, how do you create a campaign for such a true urban legend? That’s when everything clicked. This is a campaign about, and for, an Urban Legend, created by agency Folk Finland for SOK, the owner of Alepa.

Director Pete Riski reveals the origin stories of everyone’s favourite dishes. The stories are real, or at least real urban legends. With a classic setup featuring three lead roles and spot-on casting, the stage is set for a perfectly crafted commercial comedy. While Pete Riski is best known for his heart warming direction, his signature touch remains just as effective as he steps confidently into the world of comedy.

