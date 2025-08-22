senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Sanoma B2B Campaign Cuts Through AI Noise with Touch of Cinematic Magic

22/08/2025
44
Share
The campaign was created by Folk Finland, and the film was produced by Directors Guild

Sanoma B2B has recently launched a new advertising concept that highlights both the importance of effectiveness in marketing communication and the company’s wide range of media channels. As part of this concept, Sanoma B2B has released a commercial film that takes a refreshing approach in today’s AI-driven world.

The campaign was created by Folk Finland, and the film was produced by Directors Guild. Every scene was built with real sets and physical props, creating a tactile world that audiences can feel beyond the screen.

The film was directed by Spanish filmmaker Nicolás Caycoya, whose refined storytelling and cinematic vision brought the idea to life. Supporting him was renowned Italian production designer Antonio Piciulo, whose set design played a central role in shaping the film’s distinctive atmosphere.

Executive producer Seppo Kerkelä reflected, “Today, almost any filmed image can be manipulated with VFX and AI to look realistic. It was refreshing to return to the roots of filmmaking and build every set and every shot in-camera with real props and scenery.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Directors Guild Helsinki
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Directors Guild Helsinki
Marketing Communication
Sanoma B2B
22/08/2025
Trailer
ICEBREAKER
26/06/2025
Eternal Love
INSTRUMENTARIUM
26/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1