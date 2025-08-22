Sanoma B2B Campaign Cuts Through AI Noise with Touch of Cinematic Magic

Sanoma B2B has recently launched a new advertising concept that highlights both the importance of effectiveness in marketing communication and the company’s wide range of media channels. As part of this concept, Sanoma B2B has released a commercial film that takes a refreshing approach in today’s AI-driven world.

The campaign was created by Folk Finland, and the film was produced by Directors Guild. Every scene was built with real sets and physical props, creating a tactile world that audiences can feel beyond the screen.

The film was directed by Spanish filmmaker Nicolás Caycoya, whose refined storytelling and cinematic vision brought the idea to life. Supporting him was renowned Italian production designer Antonio Piciulo, whose set design played a central role in shaping the film’s distinctive atmosphere.

Executive producer Seppo Kerkelä reflected, “Today, almost any filmed image can be manipulated with VFX and AI to look realistic. It was refreshing to return to the roots of filmmaking and build every set and every shot in-camera with real props and scenery.”

