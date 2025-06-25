This Touching Film Explores the Human Need to Connect

​Pete Riski’s poignant new film about mental challenges and the longing for belonging, created through Directors Guild Helsinki for Terveystalo Healthcare, explores the human need to connect.



Next week a new generation of young Finns will once again begin their military service. This civic duty is deeply rooted in Finnish culture and filled with a sense of belonging, purpose, and pride. It not only builds national defence skills but also forges lifelong friendships.

Yet every year a significant number of young people miss out on this experience due to mental health challenges. This film tells the story of one young man’s journey from dark waters toward a meaningful sense of belonging.

A touching personal development story continues Terveystalo's film series under the concept 'We focus on health so you can focus on what matters most.' This time, as Terveystalo takes care of mental health, the film's protagonist is able to focus on the people close to him, and on finding meaning through shared experience with his peers during military service.

”Our brand communication is rooted in emotional storytelling that highlights the meaningful things health makes possible. Against this backdrop, we’ve been especially mindful of the growing number of young people struggling with their mental health many of whom still express a strong desire to serve in the Finnish Defence Forces. This intersection provided fertile ground for the final idea. As an official healthcare partner of the Finnish Defence Forces, and considering the current global context, drawing inspiration from military service felt like a natural starting point. But to truly connect with people, the story had to go beyond the uniform.” said brand and marketing director Karla Martinez Majander at Terveystalo.

