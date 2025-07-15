WPP Hires Accenture Song Co-Founder to Lead AKQA

WPP has named Baiju Shah as global CEO of AKQA, as the agency looks to sharpen its creative and innovation edge following a period of leadership flux and the exit of founder, Ajaz Ahmed.



Baiju joins from Accenture Song, where he served as global chief strategy officer and was a co-founder of the practice in its former guise as Accenture Interactive. His remit included shaping the group’s vision, overseeing acquisitions, and leading its AI integration efforts across creative services – a background WPP will be hoping to leverage as it pivots toward tech-enabled creativity and operational agility.



The news follows the 2024 departure of Ajaz Ahmed, AKQA’s founder and long-time CEO, who stepped down in October 2024. Ajaz has since launched a new venture, Studio.One.



AKQA, which became part of WPP in 2012, merged with Grey in 2020 under the AKQA Group banner. While integration was later dialled back, it signalled WPP’s desire to consolidate creative capabilities under modern, innovation-led brands. Today, AKQA operates in over 30 countries.



Baiju’s arrival comes as AKQA focuses on its future direction. A recent Cannes Lions Grand Prix win in the Innovation category shows there’s strong demand for forward-thinking work. WPP’s decision to appoint an Accenture veteran with deep AI and transformation expertise indicates a strategic focus on AI-led capabilities as client needs evolve.



“AKQA has always stood for iconic, creative innovation,” said Baiju. “As AI and cultural shifts transform how business operates and how creativity itself is practised, we have a remarkable opportunity to create work that shapes how people live and connect.”



In a statement, WPP’s outgoing CEO, Mark Read, described Baiju as “one of our industry’s leaders in bringing strategy, creativity, and emerging technology together,” adding that his arrival marks “the next phase in AKQA’s collaboration, innovation, and ambition to strengthen partnerships with clients.”



Mark also thanked WPP chief technology officer, Stephan Pretorius, for serving as interim chair during the transition.