AiMCO Tackles Sports Marketing Shift in ‘On the Field and On the Feed’ Panel

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) held its inaugural 'On the Field and On the Feed' event on Tuesday, August 27th, designed to help brands, creators, and agencies win in sports influencer marketing.

Held at the Hypetap office in Melbourne and attended by more than 30 members, the panel session offered insights for agents and brands on navigating the sport talent ecosystem and crafting campaigns, while exploring how the industry is being disrupted, including whether creator-first athletes are becoming more influential than traditional media networks. The session also delivered practical advice for talent managers and athletes on building a personal brand and securing partnerships.

The panel, hosted by AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall, included expert advice from ENGIE head of marketing, Belinda Mekis, TGI Sports social media and talent account manager, Tarsha Jenkins, and Hypetap managing director, Bryce Coombe.

All three shared both key trends in the sports influencer marketing industry, along with best practices for creating authentic, impactful and successful collaborations in the sports space.

Hypetap managing director, Bryce Coombe, said, “The session really got to the heart of where sports marketing is heading. When you look at former players like Daniel Gorringe, who now has a bigger audience on TikTok than some AFL broadcasters, you have to ask, are we witnessing a fundamental shift in influence? The individual athlete's brand is becoming incredibly powerful, and that changes everything for how agencies position talent to brands."

AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall, said, “The synergy between sports, brands and digital influencers has never been more powerful. As the landscape continues to evolve, the playbook for success is constantly being rewritten.

“This event covered the full gamut of the growing sports influencer marketing sector -- from brands seeking new partnerships, to agencies crafting campaigns, talent managers nurturing an athlete’s personal brand, or a player looking to monetise their platform.

“It was fantastic to see our members come together to learn more about the sports influencer marketing space and how they can foster authentic connections with passionate fan bases, leveraging the trust and credibility of athletes and creators to reach audiences.”

