Entries Open For 2025 AiMCO Awards

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) has opened entries for the 2025 AiMCO Awards, with several new categories added to recognise the creators, agencies and brands that are dominating in the national influencer marketing space.

New categories focus on the growth of creators, through long-term ambassador/partnership and creator-led brand/business awards, as well as nods for best independent talent, unsung hero, stand-alone influencer campaign, and marketing team of the year.

A new People’s Choice Award for Creators replaces the Most Influential Creator Award, giving the public the chance to vote for their favourite creator from the finalists, to be announced in November.

The annual AiMCO Awards, now in their fifth year, are the nation’s biggest celebration of the influencer marketing industry, recognising the brands, creators, agencies and businesses driving innovation and creativity across the sector.

The full list of categories includes:

Creators

Best Food & Beverage Creator

Best Beauty/Fashion/Style Creator

Best Comedy & Entertainment Creator

Best Gaming Creator

Best Home/Lifestyle/Travel Creator

Best Family/Parenting/Pets Creator

Best Health/Fitness/Sport Creator

Best Business/Finance Creator

Best Creator-Led Podcast

Best Independent Talent (NEW)

Best Rising Star (NEW)

Influence for Good

Best Long-Term Ambassador/Partnership (2+ years) (NEW)

Best Creator-Led Brand/Business (NEW)

People’s Choice Award (NEW)

Brand

Best Food/Beverage Campaign

Best Beauty/Fashion/Style Campaign

Best Home/Lifestyle/Travel Campaign

Best Family/Parenting/Pets Campaign

Best Health/Fitness/Sport/Wellness Campaign

Best Entertainment/Gaming/Comedy Campaign

Best Tech/Business/Finance/Insurance Campaign

Best Integrated Campaign (NEW)

Best Gifting or Seeding Campaign

Influence for Good

Industry

Best Large Agency or Business

Best Boutique Agency or Business

Best Standalone Influencer Campaign (under $50,000) (NEW)

Best Use of Data

Most Effective Campaign for ROI

Most Effective Collaboration/Partnership

Best Influencer Marketing Technology/Service

AiMCO Trailblazer of the Year

Unsung Hero (NEW)

Best Talent Management Agency

Marketing Team of the Year (NEW)

The top award – the AiMCO Most Influential Industry Award - will be chosen from the winners across the brand categories.

AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall, said, “We are excited to officially open entries for this year’s AiMCO Awards. These awards are an opportunity to bring the industry together to celebrate the incredible growth, innovation and diversity in the Australian influencer marketing space and showcase the campaigns, partnerships and talent that are shaping the future of the sector.

“Every year, we are overwhelmed with the level of talent, creativity and originality on display. We want to continue to see innovative executions that set the Australian influencer marketing sector apart.

“Like the industry, the AiMCO Awards have continued to grow and evolve. This year, we have several new categories, to ensure the awards continue to acknowledge the best of our industry across creator, brands and businesses, with more of a focus on results and long-term success.

“In the creator space, awards like best long-term partnership and creator-led brand reflect the evolution of the creator/brand space and the need to recognise creators who are taking their work to the next level. For industry, awards like best integrated campaign recognise the importance of seamlessly integrated influencer marketing across multiple channels.”

Nominations for the 2025 AiMCO Awards are now open.

Early-bird entries close at 4pm on September 25. Standard entries close at 4pm on October 2.

Winners are set to be announced in February next year.

Entry to the 2025 awards is via online written submission. All entries are judged by senior marketing experts. Nominations are open to AiMCO and non-AiMCO members.

To enter or for more information on the awards, visit www.aimco.org.au​

