AiMCO Webinar Dives Into UGC

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) today announced a new webinar for its members: a deep dive into user-generated content (UGC) for brands, agencies and creators.

The ‘UGC Unpacked: commissioned, gifted and AI-enhanced content in 2025’ webinar, to be held on September 2, will explore the latest trends in UGC, and what brands, creators and agencies need to know about managing and delivering UGC.

The webinar, to be hosted by Social Soup CEO and founder, Sharyn Smith, will explore topics like how UGC is sourced, when to choose paid, gifted or earned content, and how AI is reshaping content creation, along with general advice around rights, usage and fair pay.

The webinar will feature a panel of industry experts, including Ernest & Ernie managing director and founder, Tim Rasbash, Creator Flow account manager, Zoe Raumati, and UGC creator, Candice Sparrow, offering insights on their experience with UGC.

Rasbash is a UGC expert and the managing director and founder of product placement agency, Ernie, and marketing agency, Ernest. With more than 18 years’ experience in marketing, social media and content creation, Rasbash established Ernie, which specialises in getting products into the hands of influencers to deliver UGC and social proof at-scale, along with its sister business Ernest - a full-service marketing agency, specialising in earning impact through influencer and creator-led social. Prior to this, he founded the influencer and social creator division of Havas, partnering with more than 3,000 creators to produce content for some of Australia’s biggest brands including Amazon, Dyson, Airbnb, Woolworths and Afterpay.

Raumati is an account manager at Creator Flow – Australia’s largest UGC platform. With more than a decade of experience in sales, business development and relationship management within the TV industry, she now manages relationships with brands and agencies, while also liaising with creators to assist with campaign coordination.

Sparrow (@misscandicesparrow) is a Perth-based model, actress, writer and UGC content creator. Currently a top-rated creator at Creator Flow, she has created more than 400 UGC ads for brands like KFC, VS Sassoon, Daikin, MilkRun, Domino’s Pizza, Logitech, Nair, Just Jeans, Pringles, Sony Pictures, Sunbeam and more.

Social Soup CEO and founder, Sharyn Smith, said, "The UGC space is exploding as brands continue to look for ways to create relatable content, and that means seeing real people using their products. I’m excited to lead a panel of experts engaging in this fast-growing segment of influencer marketing as we unpack how brands can get the most out of it and understand more about the emerging community of UGC creators.”

Commenting on the webinar, AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall, said, “The UGC market in Australia generated revenue of $1.381 billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach $3.88 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 16%. Whether you’re commissioning content, creating it, or integrating UCG into your campaigns, this webinar is a fantastic opportunity to get insider advice from the people shaping the future of this fast-growing space.

“Our panellists will bring their first-hand experience in both making content, and working alongside creators, to the audience, sharing their knowledge of how the UGC space has evolved in recent years – and where it’s heading.”

The webinar is the latest in AiMCO’s popular online education series. AiMCO has hosted several webinars in 2025, covering topics like talent management, crisis management, tax and compliance, and intellectual property for influencers and brands.

The UGC webinar will be held on Tuesday, September 2 at 11am AEST. It is free for AiMCO members.

