Adrian Paul Becomes OAG Oceania COO

Adrian Paul, TBWA\AUNZ's chief operating officer of 20 years, has been promoted to hold the same role for Omnicom Advertising Group Oceania, LBB can reveal.

He will work alongside newly-confirmed OAG Oceania CEO Nick Garrett. Yesterday, LBB also reported the resignation of Paul Bradbury, TBWA\AUNZ president and CEO and Adrian's longtime partner; Paul joined in 2006, a year after Adrian was hired to run the agency's finances and operations.

OAG was created to house Omnicom's creative agency networks, including TBWA, DDB, and BBDO. However, OAG Oceania will serve as a test market for one leadership structure uniting creative, media, PR, performance, and production -- Nick will report directly to John Wren, Omnicom CEO.

On LinkedIn, OAG said Nick will "partner closely with agency leaders to deliver integrated, client-first solutions -- backed by Omnicom’s commitment to flexibility, innovation, and deep specialisation. The goal? To stay ahead of a fast-changing landscape and deliver the right-fit solutions for every client."

OAG did not have a comment on Adrian's appointment.

"I am incredibly proud to have been your partner for almost 20 years of innovation," Adrian wrote of Paul on LinkedIn.

"I have enjoyed every day of it. We have been our best when the challenges have been largest. And we have had a lot of fun and adventure along the way. Thank you for being you."

He was commenting on a post from Erin Riley, the global CEO of TBWA who stepped up when her predecessor, Troy Ruhanen, became OAG CEO.

Erin said of Paul's two decades at the helm of TBWA\AUNZ, "Your unwavering belief in Disruption® and the power of creativity helped shape a business defined by ambition, transformation, and lasting impact. Leading to TBWA becoming the fastest-growing creative collective across Australia and New Zealand in recent years.

"A true disruptor, your influence has been extensive, pioneering bespoke models that redefined how we partner with clients, launching Eleven , now one of Australia’s most awarded earned media agencies globally, along with Fabr\c, Bolt, and +61, the Telstra-dedicated agency engine.

"One of your most enduring legacies is the strength of the leadership teams across Melbourne, Auckland, and Sydney ... who will continue to build on the culture and ambition you championed, to meet the evolving needs of our clients and unlock the next chapter of growth and creativity across the region.

"I am personally grateful to you for being one of the warmest welcomes when I joined the Collective, and one of the most supportive partners throughout my time since. I will sincerely miss your warmth, infectious energy, slightly mischievous grin, and of course your expert leadership."

​Catherine Harris, TBWA's New Zealand CEO, said, "You’re a legend PB - thanks for all the support, guidance and good times! We will miss you", while the market's CCO, Shane Bradnick, added, "Paul you’re true gentleman and absolute legend! Thank you mate. Will miss you."

Keenan Motto, creative partner and founder at TBWA's fashion, retail, and lifestyle unit Fabric, wrote, "A true legend and icon of our industry. A mentor to many and a mate to all that come in to contact with you. Thanks for everything you have done for us Paul. Gemma [Rees] and I couldn’t have started Fabric without your support and belief in us. You will be greatly missed."

Fellow TBWA CEOs from markets like France, South Africa, and the Netherlands called Paul "one of the best humans" (Courtney Nelson, president of TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles); "one of the nicest gents in this business" (Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\South Africa); and a "legend. And moreover, one of the most kindhearted human beings I have worked with" (Rik Ledder, CEO of TBWA\Neboko).

TBWA\France president Guillaume Pannaud added, "Liking this farewell post would be a misunderstanding of the moment. We [and] I will truly miss you mate."

In the past two years, TBWA\AUNZ has enjoyed 30% revenue growth, and a string of key client wins including Telstra (as part of the +61 model alongside indie Bear Meets Eagle on Fire and OMD), Australian Defence Force Recruiting, Heinz, Goodman Fielder, and Tourism New Zealand's global brand campaign.



Nick's appointment as OAG Oceania CEO was confirmed yesterday in an all-staff note from John Wren, months after speculation began he had been hired in the role. It marks the exec's return to the holding company; he formerly led TBWA, Clemenger BBDO, and Colenso, helping Clemenger achieve global fame and tripling Colenso in size.

“There is a huge amount of white space to grow into, and I am absolutely thrilled to be returning to the Omnicom family to continue to drive growth at an accelerated pace," Nick said yesterday.



The job will involve leading Omnicom Media Group following the departure of longstanding CEO Peter Horgan; overseeing Clemenger as it beds in its merger with CHEP and Traffik, and adjusts to new creative leadership under Nick's former Clems colleague and incoming CCO Stephen de Wolf; and supporting recently-promoted DDB AUNZ leaders Priya Patel and Matty Burton as they also strive to restore the agency's momentum.

Upon OAG's global formation, Troy told LBB in an interview the structure would address the fact “our clients need more from us" and flex to solve clients' problems as competitor holding companies have "gotten weak".

At the time, he believed he would have regional plans, including key hires, ready to announce upon his official start date of 1 January. The delay has been a result of significant change across the business' agencies, led by the Clemenger merger.

Since the start of the year, a string of long-standing Omnicom CEOs have left their posts. OMG's CEO Peter Horgan flagged his departure in October but exited a few months ago, DDB AUNZ president and CEO Andrew Little left after 25 years at the agency; and Clemenger's chair Robert Morgan and group CEO Les Timar stepped down after 46 years and 27 years with the business, respectively.

Paul's resignation follows his refresh of the Sydney leadership team; he hired MD Elektra O'Malley, CSO Michael Hogg, and CCO Matt Keon earlier this year following former CSO Matt Springate's return to the UK and CCO Evan Roberts' departure to set up an indie. LBB has asked OAG about its plans to fill the TBWA\AUNZ CEO vacancy.

Outside of Omnicom, Ogilvy's Sally Kissane recently announced her exit after 30 years; James Wright was promoted to lead Havas Group across AUNZ; M+C Saatchi hired ex-Clemenger CEO Dani Bassil, following APAC CEO Justin Graham’s decision to step down and AUNZ CEO Michael McEwan’s defection to Droga5 Melbourne; and Ben Coulson left Dentsu as CCO.

Omnicom is in the process of fully buying out Clemenger; and acquiring Interpublic Group. The latter is expected to be finalised by the end of the year after Australia's regulatory body, the ACCC, approved it earlier this month.

