Adland Anticipates Eurovision’s Finale





2023 marks the 67th year since Eurovision nestled into the hearts and minds of millions, as 37 countries compete for the final trophy in Liverpool. Regardless if you’re getting some take away and watching the show in your pyjamas, going there live to sing your heart out, or maybe hosting a Eurovision themed party, everybody is talking about it. Even the ones who ‘don’t get what the fuss is about’.





As a token of popular culture and notorious for unearthing never-before-seen talent from all over Europe, the competition is one to watch this year and adland knows it too. Just for you, we’ve compiled a list of Eurovision-related work that is for sure going to put you in the right mood for the big show.





Starting the list with BBC’s epic trailer for the song competition and ending it with their Imperial College London collaboration revealing that watching Eurovision can increase life satisfaction by at least 13%, these spots touch on the war in Ukraine and feature some impressive usage of creative tech. Read more below.









BBC - Eurovision 2023













Ketchum UK - Sounds of the Underground













Fortnite - Virtual Finland Experience













Fazer Patukat - Patuvision









BBC - The #Eurovisioneffect











