adam&eveDDB Appoints Rani Patel as Brand and Business Partner

​adam&eveDDB London has appointed Rani Patel as brand and business partner, a new role created to fuel the strategic growth of the agency’s social offering, with a focus on cultural fluency and impact.

With proven expertise in helping brands build cultural currency and bridging the gap between brands, cultures and communities, Rani joins adam&eveDDB from progressive advertising agency CALLING, where she was the founder and managing director. The agency helped brands such as Dr. Martens, PG Tips, Interflora, and CoppaFeel! connect with modern audiences, intersecting social relevance, cultural fluency, platform first strategy and creative thinking.

Before launching CALLING, Rani was business partner and director of cultural collaborations at youth marketing and purpose agency, Livity. Overseeing all client and partner relationships, Rani sat in the interface between diverse young communities and brands, working with clients including Footlocker and Speedo.

Rani has also held roles with The Digital Fairy, Fold7, Cheil Worldwide, Iris and Ogilvy, where she was global business director, leading the Boots account.

​Miranda Hipwell, CEO adam&eveDDB London, said. “When I met Rani for the first time, what stuck with me was her unique take on creating the optimal conditions for people, creativity and culture to flourish. She brings bags of passion and optimism - two of the best ingredients for progress and change.

"As we embark on a fresh chapter at adam&eveDDB, Rani's deep social expertise and start up energy are perfectly poised to unlock even more culturally relevant experiences for our clients' brands and businesses."

Rani Patel, brand and business partner at adam&eveDDB London, said, “After running start ups for more than five years, joining adam&eveDDB feels like a very exciting new chapter in my career. I am fascinated with where the cultural and consumer landscape is moving and the opportunity this creates for authentic brand building at a social level and beyond.

“It was amazing to hear Miri and the leadership team’s ambition for progress within the cultural and social space, as it aligns with what I believe we need to push our industry on. I am looking forward to collaborating with the team to expand these creative spaces for the agency and its clients and see what kind of influence that can have on our wider industry.”

Rani’s notable work includes an Adidas London campaign championing female visibility and challenging fixed ideas about inclusion in sport, art and culture. She helped launch Speedo’s brand platform - #SwimUnited - designed to encourage diverse children from some of the country’s most deprived areas into the pool and build their confidence.

In 2020, in response to George Floyd’s death, Rani co-founded #BrandShareTheMic, enlisting brands to handover platforms to young Black content creators to drive equity within branded content.

Rani was listed as a Campaign Trailblazer in 2021 for her International Women’s Month Clarks Originals campaign spotlighting Black female cultural leaders. In the same year she won Adweek’s Future Is Female award.

She is a board trustee of Agenda Alliance, a progressive charity which lobbies public services to respond better to the unmet needs of women and girls.

