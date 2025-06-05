senckađ
adam&eveDDB Names Tom Ghiden as Managing Director

05/06/2025
Tom Ghiden joins from JOAN London, where he served as managing director since the agency's launch in 2023

adam&eveDDB London has expanded its senior leadership team with the appointment of Tom Ghiden as managing director. He joins from JOAN London, where he has been managing director since the agency’s launch in 2023.

Tom has a proven track record of driving growth for clients including Procter & Gamble, Mars, eBay and Pernod Ricard, while delivering award-winning campaigns for brands such as Head & Shoulders and Gillette. At adam&eveDDB London, he will help lead the agency into the future, delivering on Feeling First thinking for current and future clients and the agency team alike.

Tom helped launch JOAN London in 2023, building it into one of the UK’s fastest growing independent agencies, with clients including eBay, Rare Beauty and Luna. Previously, Tom was managing partner and joint head of business leadership at McCann London. Prior, he was senior board account director and new business director at AMV BBDO and business director at Grey.

Tom is also a recognised industry speaker and advocate for progressive leadership, known for building inclusive and collaborative agency cultures.

Miranda Hipwell, CEO at adam&eveDDB, said, “Tom embodies the kind of modern, emotionally intelligent leadership that defines adam&eveDDB’s Feeling First philosophy. He brings a rare mix of commercial acumen, creative ambition and deep care for the people and culture that power great work and meaningful results.”

Tom Ghiden, MD at adam&eveDDB, added, “Joining adam&eveDDB is a bit of a pinch-me moment. The agency’s legacy speaks for itself: bold, brilliant and driving with Feeling First. It’s an immense privilege to work alongside Miri, Will, Mike and Ant, who are not only some of the best in the business, but also genuinely great people. I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the agency's next chapter.”

Tom takes up the new role immediately, reporting to Miranda Hipwell. His appointment follows a series of senior leadership moves for adam&eveDDB in 2025, with Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland promoted to joint chief creative officers, and Will Grundy stepping up to the role of chief strategy officer.

