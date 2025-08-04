Columbia Embraces the Chaos of the Outdoors in ‘Engineered for Whatever’

​Columbia Sportswear has launched a new brand platform, 'Engineered for Whatever', that peels back Mother Nature’s cliché facade to expose the unpredictable chaos beneath. This is Columbia’s debut campaign by adam&eveDDB and marks the first major brand platform relaunch for Columbia in a decade.

For the launch of Columbia’s new “Engineered for Whatever” brand platform, the campaign kicks off with a visceral, irreverent and downright bonkers film that shows humans getting their asses kicked by the great outdoors.

Directed by Henry-Alex Rubin and produced by SMUGGLER, the film flips the script on traditional outdoor apparel tropes by showing people hunted by ravenous vultures, pancaked by hidden potholes and rag dolled by collapsing snow drifts. It even features a darkly comedic cameo by mountaineer Aron Ralston, who is known globally for surviving a canyoneering accident by amputating his own arm in order to survive, a story that was depicted in the critically acclaimed movie “127 Hours” with James Franco.

Soundtracking the spot is a thrash metal cover of Irving Berlin’s breezy classic Blue Skies, famously sung by the likes of Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra.

The commercial forms just one part of the brand’s 'Engineered for Whatever' platform, which proves that Columbia’s gear isn't just made for the outdoors, it’s engineered to conquer it.

This multi-season campaign is carried through punchy and bold out-of-home executions and a series of product tests - think ‘Mythbusters’ meets ‘Jackass’ - featuring real-life stunt people proving how strong and protective Columbia gear is.

Audiences will enjoy memorable ads showcasing Columbia product testers:

Dangling over crocodile-infested waters to test the strength of Columbia’s newest ROC Utility Pants

Strapped to a snowplow to test the insulation properties of Columbia’s Omni-Heat Infinity technology

Rolling down a steep mountain slope inside a giant snowball to ensure that Columbia’s newest puffy jackets remain warm in the most challenging (and absurd) conditions

The campaign also features a refreshed visual identity for Columbia Sportswear, including a new typeface, logo lock-up, colour palette and layout system, set to roll out across retail, social and digital platforms globally.

“Whether it’s wide sweeping landscapes, sunny weather, or cliché model photography, advertising in the outdoor category has often followed a tired playbook by depicting the outdoors as pristine and perfect,” said Matt Sutton, head of marketing at Columbia.

“But at Columbia, our gear is built not just for a perfect day but for whatever mother nature throws at you. With ‘Engineered for Whatever’ we’re showing people that our products are made to handle the extreme and unpredictable, with a healthy dose of humour and joy. By embracing the real and unexpected sides of adventure, we’re staying true to our legacy and charting a distinct and memorable path for our brand going forward.”

​Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland, chief creative officers at adam&eveDDB, said, “With its fresh and visceral 'Engineered for Whatever' brand platform, Columbia Sportswear is bringing the brutal side of the outdoors to life, to prove their gear can handle it all. The repositioning resurrects the brand’s irreverence and verve and shows its audience that they can trust Columbia’s apparel and enjoy the great outdoors no matter what (mis) adventures they get up to.”

'Engineered for Whatever' is a multi-season campaign that launches in the US on August 4th, and will run on CTV, OLV, social, display, audio and OOH, with global activity also planned.

Columbia appointed adam&eveDDB to its creative account following a competitive pitch in 2024.

