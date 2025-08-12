senckađ
ACA and Val Morgan Bring Cannes-Winning Ads to Perth Big Screen

12/08/2025
Curated by Publicis Groupe’s Dave Bowman, the event will showcase Grand Prix winners and offer insider jury insights from VML’s Alison Tilling

Advertising Council Australia (ACA), in partnership with Val Morgan, will bring the magic of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to Perth on September 2nd with Cannes Download 2025 -- a one-off big-screen showcase of this year’s most celebrated campaigns.

Curated by Dave Bowman, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe ANZ and 2025 Cannes Lions juror, the Perth session will feature a hand-picked reel of award-winners across consumer and B2B categories -- from Grand Prix blockbusters to culture-shifting ideas - shown in full cinematic glory.

Following the screening, Alison Tilling, chief strategy officer at VML ANZ and Australia’s representative on the Cannes Creative Strategy Lions jury, will lift the lid on the jury room process and reveal what made the year’s top ideas stand out.

She’ll be joined by a panel of Perth’s creative leaders:

  • Dean Hunt – founding creative partner, Chapter Brand Leadership
  • Matt Nankivell – co-founder and ECD, Moonsail
  • Jodie Allen – group director, Match & Wood
  • Katie Trew – executive producer, Clockwork Films WA

Melissa Vella, ACA WA state manager, said, “Presented by Advertising Council Australia and Val Morgan, Cannes Download is your front-row seat to the best creative thinking on the planet, without the long flight to the south of France. Don’t miss out.”

Event details:

Date: Tuesday September 2nd 2025

Time: 8:30am – 11:00am (coffee and networking from 8:30am)

Location: Palace Cinemas, Raine Square, 300 Wellington Street, Perth

Tickets: $50 + GST (ACA members) / $75 + GST (non-members)

Book here

