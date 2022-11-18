senckađ
A Touch of Snow Comes to Buenos Aires in Apple's AirPods Pro Spot from Juan Cabral

TBWA\Media Arts Lab’s Holiday film takes place on the streets of Buenos Aires during the hot and sunny holiday season

This Christmas, Apple celebrates the joy of shared experiences with the all-new AirPods Pro and its audio sharing feature. 

The AirPods audio sharing feature pairs two sets of AirPods to an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV to share music, podcasts, and other audio streams. 

In contrast to a cold winter scene, TBWA\Media Arts Lab’s Holiday film takes place on the streets of Buenos Aires during the hot and sunny holiday season. Two bored friends spend a lazy afternoon in a café. One flashes his screen to the other as a new song begins to play. They turn on Audio Sharing and wirelessly connect to a single iPhone. Indifference turns to elation as the music carries them across the city, magically turning the world around them into snow.


The campaign, directed by MJZ's Juan Cabral, features the song 'PUFF' by Argentine producer Bizarrap and Belgian Argentine hip-hop artist Bhavi. 

'Share the Joy' is Apple’s first global holiday campaign with an entirely Spanish-language anthem.

