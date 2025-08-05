Chromista Signs Director Mynxii White

​Chromista has welcomed director Mynxii White to its roster of talent. Renowned for her world-building, the emotional architecture of Mynxii’s films is informed by her multifaceted perspective, built while growing up in a Texas border town, and her background as a photographer, creative director, and makeup artist; directing was a natural evolution of her artistic self.



Myth-driven and spiritual, Mynxii’s cinematic films are deeply atmospheric. Her modern lens incorporates liminal spaces, memory, and ritual to create something on the periphery of reality and illusion. Driven by her passion for storytelling, Mynxii is committed to crafting immersive environments in front of the camera that audiences can seamlessly drop into. This quality became crystal clear when her directorial debut, the short film Caesura, won Best Director at NY Shorts, leading to a Simulacrum, her first fashion film for Leica.



Across all of her work, Mynxii’s poetic cinematic language ensures that each frame is both narratively compelling and visually lush, rich with detail and intentional design that make her films a transportive viewing experience. Throughout her storied career, she has collaborated with renowned talent including Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Laura Dern, Travis Barker, Katy Perry, Ana de Armas, Kurt Russell, and Natasha Lyonne. She has directed spots for luxury brands such as Loewe, BVLGARI, McLaren, and Cartier x SF Symphony, and brought her refined aesthetic to ads for Pretty Little Thing and Shein.



Her commercial work also includes campaigns for Samsung, Elyx Vodka, Billboard, and L’Officiel. Mynxii’s first collaboration with the Chromista team was 'Old Money, New Money,' a visually arresting film for OKX that debuted the Riviera-inspired livery on McLaren’s MCL39 race cars.



“For me, filmmaking is a ritual- part mirror, part confession, part spell, and Chromista feels like a home for that kind of practice,” remarks Mynxii on signing. “It’s rare to find a company that supports vision with both aesthetic integrity and cinematic audacity. Chromista champions directors who aren’t afraid to take risks, who treat film as a living, breathing medium. That aligned immediately.”



​Adina Birnbaum, partner and executive producer of Chromista, adds, “Mynxii is a visionary force - a rare combination of auteur and artisan. As director, photographer, and cinematographer, she brings an exacting eye to every frame, crafting unique and lush worlds blending surrealism, fashion, and fierce femininity. Her work is personal, provocative, and precise. I’ve long been a fan of Mynxii’s, and continue to be inspired by her fresh approach to filmmaking. Chromista is very lucky to have her as a new addition to the roster.”

