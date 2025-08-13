senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Yellow Boat Music Joins The emPOWER Breakfast as Bronze Sponsor

13/08/2025
9
Share
Yellow Boat Music is an independent music company

The emPOWER has named Yellow Boat Music as a Bronze Sponsor.

Yellow Boat Music is an independent music company that lives and breathes composition in all its forms. From original scores and orchestral arrangements to sonic identities and sound design, their work spans the advertising, film, television and record industries. With over 20 years of experience and a reputation for delivering world-class music solutions, Yellow Boat Music brings originality, craftsmanship and heart to every brief.

What sets them apart is their direct-to-source approach. They don’t just produce music, they create it. Every note, every instrument, every nuance is shaped in-house by a team of skilled composers and producers who understand how to make music that truly fits the picture.

At the helm are Philip Jewson and Paul Cartledge, who many know fondly as PC.

Phil is an award-winning composer, arranger, programmer and multi-instrumentalist whose talents range from conducting 90-piece orchestras to playing a very memorable kazoo. He has worked with a wide range of artists, from Burt Bacharach to James Arthur and Take That. His strength lies not just in writing music but in shaping it to meet the exact emotional tone and creative vision of any brief.

PC brings a long and colourful career in music production, beginning as Studio Manager at Tony Visconti’s Good Earth Studios where he worked on records for icons including Frank Sinatra. He went on to carve out a career in advertising, creating music for campaigns with Audi, Guinness, British Airways, Stella and Land Rover, among many others. He was also part of the original band on The Big Breakfast, playing the show’s unforgettable competition jingles.

At The emPOWER Breakfast, we value creativity, connection and the courage to share stories. We believe music plays an essential role in all of those things. It stirs emotion, shapes mood and invites reflection. Yellow Boat Music’s approach, which blends technical mastery with emotional depth, feels completely aligned with our values.

We are so pleased to welcome them into the emPOWER community!

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from The emPOWER Breakfast
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from The emPOWER Breakfast
Podcast with Sally Miller
The emPOWER Breakfast
21/07/2025
Athene Parker
The emPOWER Breakfast
25/06/2025
Lucy Hudson
The emPOWER Breakfast Podcast
28/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1