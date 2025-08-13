Yellow Boat Music Joins The emPOWER Breakfast as Bronze Sponsor

The emPOWER has named Yellow Boat Music as a Bronze Sponsor.

Yellow Boat Music is an independent music company that lives and breathes composition in all its forms. From original scores and orchestral arrangements to sonic identities and sound design, their work spans the advertising, film, television and record industries. With over 20 years of experience and a reputation for delivering world-class music solutions, Yellow Boat Music brings originality, craftsmanship and heart to every brief.

What sets them apart is their direct-to-source approach. They don’t just produce music, they create it. Every note, every instrument, every nuance is shaped in-house by a team of skilled composers and producers who understand how to make music that truly fits the picture.

At the helm are Philip Jewson and Paul Cartledge, who many know fondly as PC.

Phil is an award-winning composer, arranger, programmer and multi-instrumentalist whose talents range from conducting 90-piece orchestras to playing a very memorable kazoo. He has worked with a wide range of artists, from Burt Bacharach to James Arthur and Take That. His strength lies not just in writing music but in shaping it to meet the exact emotional tone and creative vision of any brief.

PC brings a long and colourful career in music production, beginning as Studio Manager at Tony Visconti’s Good Earth Studios where he worked on records for icons including Frank Sinatra. He went on to carve out a career in advertising, creating music for campaigns with Audi, Guinness, British Airways, Stella and Land Rover, among many others. He was also part of the original band on The Big Breakfast, playing the show’s unforgettable competition jingles.

At The emPOWER Breakfast, we value creativity, connection and the courage to share stories. We believe music plays an essential role in all of those things. It stirs emotion, shapes mood and invites reflection. Yellow Boat Music’s approach, which blends technical mastery with emotional depth, feels completely aligned with our values.

We are so pleased to welcome them into the emPOWER community!