Yarns Announces Filmmakers Selected for 2025

Yarns has revealed the three unsigned filmmakers selected to bring their visions to life under this year’s bold theme: Disinfo.



Backed by Kodak, APA, and Sine Audio Post, Yarns is a not-for-profit competition championing emerging UK talent with full creative and post-production support to transform their ideas into fully realised short films.



This year saw a record number of submissions. Ten made the shortlist and three were selected as finalists. Each finalist will receive £2,000 funding and post-production assistance from Homespun, and post partners Sine Audio Post, Absolute, Freefolk and Nineteentwenty.



​Tim Hardy, Co-owner of Homespun, commented, “We were really impressed by the originality of this year’s finalist pitches. Each one brought a distinct perspective to the brief, and it was clear they were thinking ambitiously about their shorts. We’re excited to support them through the process.”



Meet the 2025 Finalists



Ciara O’Rourke and Jack Clarke



Ciara is a director and award-winning production designer from Doncaster, known for her surreal, stylistic and heartfelt visual storytelling - or as she puts it, “films like memories you found in a skip - waiting to be uncovered like dirty little gems.” A BAFTA mentee with a growing reputation, she excels in finding magic in the rubble.



Her partner Jack is a Salford-based producer whose work spans indie features, investigative docs and grassroots culture. His work spotlights the grit, grief and brilliance of everyday lives. He’s here to make films that challenge, endure, and say what needs saying.



The director/producer duo will bring their twist on the end of the world to their short ‘Don’t Believe A Word I Say’.



“We’re dead proud to be selected for Yarns. For us, Don’t Believe A Word I Say isn’t just a film about disinformation, it’s about the stories working-class kids grow up telling just to survive. We wanted to make something punk, playful and magic. Something that says: even if the world is falling apart, there’s still beauty in the chaos and love in the lie. To be backed by a scheme like Yarns, one that gets behind strange ideas and lets you swing hard, is a huge deal. We can’t wait to get started.” said Ciara O’Rourke and Jack Clarke.







Tom Tennant



Tom is a Somerset-born up and coming filmmaker whose wit is as sharp as his eye. Often working with his brother Theo, his previous documentary FRONTIER TOWN won a BAFTA Cymru Award. His mum and her best friend think he’s super talented. His dad thinks he should have been a party planner.



Tom’s comedy short ‘Angling For Love’ will explore the fishier sides of modern dating.



“Holy Catfish! Absolutely delighted that Yarns fell for me hook, line, and sinker. I can’t wait to make my extremely serious short film script into reality.”







Naomi Pallas



Naomi is a documentary producer and director from Essex whose freelance work spans BBC, Channel 4, Sky and Amazon — but she’s just as passionate about her independent explorations of technology, folklore and the natural world. Her latest short, BIG CAT, currently prowling the festival circuit, traces the hunt for a black panther said to roam the Glastonbury festival site.



Her documentary ‘HOW TO SELL A GIRL’ will dive into a dark new online phenomenon.



“I’m thrilled to be part of Yarns and the team's enthusiasm for my idea is absolutely galvanising. I am thrilled to be counted among so many esteemed past recipients. Now I just can't wait to get started!”



The shorts will premiere at Curzon Soho on November 13th offering a platform to shine and spark conversation in the heart of London’s film community.

