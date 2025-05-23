senckađ
YSL Beauty and Dua Lipa Shine in Bold New Campaign for LOVESHINE Lip Gloss

23/05/2025
With creative direction by Publicis Luxe, the launch celebrates radiant self-expression through vibrant visuals, glossy textures, and unapologetic confidence

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty launches LOVESHINE Plumping Lip Oil Gloss, a bold new expression of sensuality and shine. To bring this vision to life, the brand partnered with Publicis Luxe, crafting a vibrant campaign fronted by global icon and YSL Beauty ambassador Dua Lipa. A symbol of magnetic energy and playful confidence, she perfectly embodies LOVESHINE’s spirit: irresistible, radiant, and unapologetically bold. With her dazzling presence, the gloss becomes more than a beauty product, it’s an attitude, a statement of self-expression.

Damien Krisl & Pierre-Ange Carlotti: shaping the LOVESHINE universe

Directed by Damien Krisl, the campaign film captures Dua Lipa in a universe charged with bounce, colour, and glossy movement. The print visuals by Pierre-Ange Carlotti elevate this playful world with a fresh, intimate lens—each shot a celebration of bold femininity and glowing confidence. Together, the creative duo builds a narrative that’s both visually arresting and emotionally magnetic.

LOVESHINE: a gloss that glows with purpose

Designed by YSL Beauty and brought to the world through a 360° campaign by Publicis Luxe, LOVESHINE is introduced through a vibrant fusion of motion, texture, and emotion. The campaign unfolds across film, print, digital, retail, and social platforms—engaging a generation that embraces beauty as self-celebration. From its plumping power to its luminous finish, LOVESHINE becomes a symbol of joy, confidence, and empowered allure.

Credits
