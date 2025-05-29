Worldwide Partners and the Evolution of Independence

Worldwide Partners agencies gathered together in Chicago at a May 2025 Global Summit

In a world where traditional agency holding companies are doubling down on consolidation, one global network is flipping the model on its head. Worldwide Partners (WPI) isn’t owned by shareholders – it’s owned by its agencies. And in 2025, as brand marketers demand more from their agency partners, this decentralised, entrepreneur-led structure may just be the secret to sustainable growth.



“The pressure on CMOs to deliver sustainable brand growth has never been higher,” says John Harris, president and CEO of the agency network. “What they’re looking for is access to the best talent, integration, agility, and flexibility, all within a model that prioritises partnership over process.”



At the heart of WPI’s evolution is a bold rethinking of what an agency network should be. Rather than forcing uniformity across offices or pushing volume-based incentives, WPI champions what John calls ‘interdependence’: a global collective of 90-plus independent agencies across 50 countries who choose to collaborate – not because they’re told to, but because they see the value to their agencies and their clients in shared success.





Powered by Collaboration, Not Control

Traditional networks tend to centralise control and operate top-down. But WPI is a bottom-up model: agencies set the terms of engagement, not the other way around. As Ann-Louise Rosen, co-CEO of Danish agency Advance , puts it, “Being willing and able to collaborate has always been the ‘secret’ to how we stay relevant. WPI gives us the opportunity to seamlessly work with likeminded partners around the world.”



That philosophy has real-world impact. Whether it’s Advance collaborating with Chinese WPI partners to localise a campaign, or Brazilian agency Propeg working with US counterparts to refine ‘Visit Brazil’ messaging for North America, WPI enables regional fluency at global scale – without the overhead and red tape of holding company structures.





“Clients get the benefit of working with their local agency who knows their business intimately, while being able to tap into specialist skills or market expertise anywhere in the world,” says Ann-Louise. “Being part of the network enables us, as an independent agency, to deliver locally relevant creative solutions and implementations anywhere in the world at the convenience of our clients.”





Serving the Marketing Majority

In John’s words, WPI serves ‘the marketing majority’ – mid-market brands with US $10 million to $100 million budgets that are too often overlooked by the biggest networks. For these clients, the stakes are high, and the internal resources lean. They don’t need a one-size-fits-all solution – they need hands-on, accountable teams who can integrate capabilities without internal turf wars.

That’s where independent agencies shine. As John puts it, “Performance depends more on agility, accountability, creativity and team optimisation. And independent agencies work harder to negotiate the best rates for their clients, not to resell unsold media inventory.”

Laura Stayt, president of Zambezi, echoes this sentiment. "The beauty [of independent agencies] is that we can not only design the offerings, but also the ways of working and the engagement in whatever way best suits the relationship. It’s creating the solution based on the brand need, versus the brand fitting into the way the network just works."

Another key differentiator? The ability to scale up without sacrificing speed or creativity. Humphrey Ho, CEO of Asia-based Helios + Partners , calls WPI “the network effect without the rigidity.” His team recently partnered with Giant Spoon in New York to execute a multi-market B2B aerospace campaign across Asia-Pacific. “In a traditional structure, internal fee conflicts and rigid processes would’ve slowed that down, or stopped it altogether,” he points out.



That freedom to collaborate fluidly and transparently is a major selling point for clients and agencies alike. “When indies combine on an account, they’re free to put aside competing P&Ls, whereas financial incentives and organisational mandates for collaboration tend to exaggerate inherent conflicts within holding companies,” says Humphrey. “Our agencies work together because they choose to, not because they have to. It’s about people more than process.”





Knowledge Without Borders

WPI also acts as a powerful conduit for intelligence. As markets evolve and consumer expectations shift, the ability to share on-the-ground insights becomes a strategic advantage.

According to Vitor Barros, CEO of Propeg Brazil , being part of WPI means never feeling isolated. “WPI empowers us to stay ahead of trends, refine strategies dynamically, and align with evolving consumer expectations.” Helios, for example, uses the network to share hard-to-access data – like production costs in Brazil, or media norms in Japan – without the traditional friction or markup.

This access isn’t just about efficiency, it’s about levelling the playing field. “We’re giving brands of all sizes the same kind of networked access that was once only available to the biggest advertisers,” says John.

However, WPI isn’t just a reaction to the challenges of legacy networks, but rather, a redefinition of what a modern global partnership should look like. Its agencies are independent by nature, but interdependent by choice. “Our future will not be defined by our independence, but by our interdependence, and our ability to seamlessly assemble and activate talent and expertise to unlock opportunities for our clients,” John says. “For WPI, our vision for the future is simple: enable our agencies to be the best versions of themselves, powered by the most collaborative agency network in the world.”

This vision is already taking shape. As markets grow more fragmented and consumers more discerning, the model of flexible, scalable, creative partnership is proving more relevant than ever.

“Clients today want solutions that are built for them – not sold to them,” concludes Ann-Louise. “And that’s exactly what WPI enables.”

​



