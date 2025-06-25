World War Seven and MindsEye Partner, in Cross-Atlantic Roster Swap

Two of the most distinctive voices in commercial comedy, World War Seven and MindsEye, have officially joined forces in a new creative partnership. The deal sees each company representing the other’s directorial talent in their respective home markets, with WW7 handling a selection of MindsEye’s directors in the US, and MindsEye repping WW7’s full roster in the UK No blood oaths were involved - just a shared love of bold ideas, sharp instincts, and witty talent.



WW7 will now represent Andrew Gaynord, Ben Taylor, Eros V, and Jim Archer in the US, while MindsEye brings the full WW7 line up to the UK. The companies align on critical core values: original, often risky thinking, high-level cinematic execution, and a shared refusal to treat comedy like a throwaway genre. “Our shared foundation is the recognition of comedy as an art form, and our excitement to embrace the weirdness,” says WW7 partner and EP, Sloane Skala.



Collectively, they’ve delivered standout work for global clients like McDonald’s, IKEA, Geico, Taco Bell, Google, Bud Light and Snickers, among many more. The companies and their talent have also helmed award-winning episodic and feature work as well, including Netflix hit Sex Education, and Pavements, the recent lauded hybrid music biopic/concert film directed by Alex Ross Perry.

​Josh Ferrazzano, WW7 co-founder and managing partner, puts it this way, “MindsEye feels like our UK counterpart— - same instincts, same sense of humour, same obsession with doing things differently and at the highest level. It’s like meeting your creative doppelganger… and then deciding to collaborate rather than panic.”



MindsEye’s CEO and founder, Hughie Phillips, adds, “This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for MindsEye as we step into the US market. With WW7, we’ve found a creative partner who’s just as allergic to boring work as we are. Expect the unexpected!”

And just to get ahead of it: MindsEye is not affiliated with those optical illusion posters you stared at in middle school. Sorry in advance for any disappointment.

