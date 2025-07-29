World War Seven Launches New Creative Lab

Bringing advertising and entertainment into the 21st century, World War 7’s latest offering is WW8 - a creative AI lab, led by artists pushing the boundaries of filmmaking with innovative tech. At WW8, AI and VFX are used with intention, and guided by the same creative sensibility, curiosity, and careful craft that define WW7. It’s about giving filmmakers and brands more ways to tell great stories, while ensuring the soul stays in the work.



Think of it as WW7’s slightly weirder, more tech-obsessed younger sibling: still raised with good manners, just with a few more gadgets. WW8 blends WW7’s exceptional live-action work with AI, VFX, and other fast-evolving tools, to craft narratives and worlds that once felt impossible, even with limitless budgets (which, to be clear, we’re 100% open to). These tools are placed in the hands of artists to protect the one thing that can’t be replicated: human creativity and taste.



“Let’s address the elephant in the room,” says WW7 co-founder Josh Ferrazzano, interrupting the press release to prove that a human who shares your concerns wrote it. “WW8 is enabling new forms of storytelling when it comes to creativity, production, and what you can accomplish, but there is also an accountable human being and an accountable company with a track record for creative success behind it. Ultimately, WW8 is going to be just like working with WW7, but with a specialised support team that’s more technologically advanced. You don’t have to learn a new language or skillset; we’ll do that. You won’t be working with a robot; you’ll be working with us.”



WW8’s inaugural roster of artists includes Daniel Algarin, HumAIn, DPOP STUDIOS, Kelly Boesch, and Jacob Adler. Daniel Algarin is a 15-time Clio Award-winner who has collaborated with prestigious entertainment and gaming companies such as A24, Lionsgate, Netflix, Warner Bros, Annapurna, and Activision. HumAIn is a pioneering AI artist and creative force behind over 30 commercial projects for brands like Vogue, Coca-Cola, L’Oréal, and Hugo Boss. A two-time Cannes Lions keynote speaker and featured presenter at Digital Fashion Week Paris and Upscale Conference, HumAIn’s award-winning work has been exhibited in galleries across Paris, Milan, and New York, earning accolades from Clio, Cannes, and the New York Festival. DPOP STUDIOS, founded by Sundance Grand Jury Prize–winning filmmaker Dan Sickles, is grounded in an incontrovertible mantra: 'Build better.' Kelly Boesch’s inventive surrealist creations have garnered her 500K+ followers across platforms and generated more than 50 million views on TikTok alone.



In addition to creating cutting-edge advertising campaigns with their agency and brand partners, the Lab’s dynamic roster will regularly collaborate on short-form personal and experimental pieces. Constantly pushing the boundaries of the rapidly expanding frontier models and developing and showcasing new creative techniques in real time, WW8 artists will also be working with WW7’s newly launched Entertainment division to develop long-form narrative projects for both traditional and digital distribution channels. Jacob Adler recently won the Runway AI Film Festival’s top prize with his ground breaking short film 'Total Pixel Space,' which WW8 is developing into a feature-length film exploring similar themes. Daniel Algarin and WW8 are currently in production on Daniel’s feature 'Presence of Death,' a horror film centred around a disgraced samurai in feudal Japan.



