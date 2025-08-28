A Wet Hot American Summer of Stigma-Busting

​The generalisation of ‘women’s problems’ is all too common. Even the term ‘women’s problems’ does an entire gender a complete disservice, and is most often used to sweep the real problems at hand under the rug. Real problems which impact 50% of humans. Real problems that require attention and support, and without it, leave millions feeling isolated, ashamed and frustrated. For women suffering with menopausal symptoms this treatment is particularly hard to swallow, especially against the backdrop of a sweltering cityscape.



Which is exactly why, this summer, virtual care clinic Midi Health decided to partner with Mount Sinai, one of New York’s most revered — and traditionally conservative hospitals — to communicate a message of hope “directly, personally, and without stigma.”



Taking over billboards around the Upper East and West Sides, this bold creative is a far cry from the typically understated advertising the hospital is known for. Featuring images of ‘sweaty women with overlooked midlife symptoms’, each billboard is designed to stop passers by in their tracks, and encourage those suffering in silence to seek out Midi Health. The message at the heart of this work is rooted in the promise of renewed energy, confidence, and expert care. It also marks the first time Mount Sinai has collaborated with a telehealth company, a major win for the insurance-covered women’s brand.



To gain further insight into how the brand devised a creative concept that was destined to resonate with real New York women, LBB’s April Summers got in touch with Midi Health CEO and co-founder, Joanna Strober.







LBB> This campaign represents a striking departure from Mount Sinai’s traditionally understated advertising style. How did you convince such a conservative institution to embrace bold, disruptive creativity like this? And what does that say about how healthcare marketing is evolving?

Joanna> Mount Sinai and Midi recognise that women in midlife have been massively underserved. In a city like New York, where audiences are inundated with messages, traditional advertising just wasn't enough to reach them. Together, we decided the best way to cut through the noise was with raw honesty and relatability—messaging that not only strikes a chord but targets women's real experiences. By embracing this authenticity, the partnership positioned Mount Sinai and Midi as leaders who truly understand the women of New York.





LBB> What role do you think provocation plays in breaking stigma, and how did you balance sensitivity with the need to be attention-grabbing?

Joanna> Menopause has been invisible for too long, leaving women isolated in their symptoms. We designed the imagery to provoke, because sometimes discomfort sparks conversation. But it’s always grounded in empathy—these are real women’s experiences, not caricatures. Our goal was for women to walk by and think, “That’s me… and maybe I don’t have to keep suffering in silence.” Provocation without care wouldn’t have worked; empathy is what makes it resonate.





LBB> Telehealth has grown rapidly, but healthcare marketing often lags behind in terms of bold creative. What opportunities do you see for advertising in this space to drive not just awareness, but behaviour change around taboo health topics?

Joanna> Telehealth gives us a way to communicate directly, personally, and without stigma. The opportunity isn’t just telling people care exists—it’s nudging them to take action. For menopause, that means moving someone from “I didn’t know this was treatable” to “I’m booking an appointment right now.” Bold, visible, accessible campaigns — whether a QR code on a bus shelter or a geofenced ad on your phone — bridge the gap between awareness and action. The future of healthcare marketing is less about glossy messages and more about driving real change on topics that have been taboo for too long.





LBB> Menopause has long felt invisible and overlooked in mainstream marketing, not to mention politically and socially! Why do you think now is the moment for brands to lean into this conversation, and how can marketers ensure they’re speaking authentically rather than jumping on a trend?

Joanna> We’re at an inflection point. There are 43 million women in the US either in or entering menopause, and this generation is demanding better care and representation. At the same time, brands across sectors—from beauty to wellness—see the spending power of this group. But authenticity is everything. Women can spot tokenism instantly. For Midi, authenticity isn’t a trend—it’s our mission. We’re building the clinical, technological, and cultural infrastructure to make midlife healthcare better. Any brand entering this space has to back up its message with real expertise and real solutions.





LBB> Looking at the bigger picture, what can advertisers and creatives learn from this campaign about the power of partnerships — between a fast-moving brand like Midi Health and a legacy institution like Mount Sinai — to change perceptions and open new cultural conversations?

Joanna> When Mount Sinai’s forward-thinking approach meets Midi’s inventive perspective, the result is a campaign that accelerates culture change in healthcare. Midi contributed creative boldness and deep understanding of women's needs, while Mount Sinai's expertise and trusted reputation ensured the message reached women with both empathy and authority.

Together, the impact is multiplied: women see a trusted health system naming and validating their experience, and they see a modern, accessible care model ready to help them. The takeaway for advertisers and creatives: unusual pairings work. When speed meets stability, you can shift both perception and behaviour.



