Work.Life Launches Free On-Site Kids Club to Support Working Parents

Coworking and office space provider Work.Life is stepping in to support working parents this summer with the launch of a free on-site kids club, created in collaboration with emotional wellbeing specialists The Happy Human Project and creative agency Defiant.

On Monday 11 August, Work.Life will transform the event space at its flagship St Cross Street location in Farringdon into a vibrant and supportive children’s club – giving members the rare opportunity to bring their kids to work for the day, and drop them off for a mindful, play-led learning workshop run by The Happy Human Project.

The initiative comes at a time when affordable summer childcare is becoming increasingly out of reach. According to recent data from children’s charity Coram, covering Britain’s six-week summer break now costs an average of £1,076 per child, with some regions seeing year-on-year increases of up to 13%.

The pilot session, titled 'dream.play.grow', will introduce children to practical emotional skills through play, storytelling, and hands-on creativity. From managing big feelings to building confidence, the workshop is designed to help kids grow emotionally – while giving parents a well-earned breather during the summer juggle. The 15 limited spaces were made available to all members, and were snapped up in minutes, and there’s a waitlist for any dropouts.

​Elliot Gold, CEO and co-founder of Work.Life commented, “At Work.Life, our mission is to make people’s work-lives happier, and for working parents, that happiness can be seriously tested over the summer holidays. As a parent myself, I know how challenging it can be to juggle work and childcare, so we wanted to trial something that genuinely supports our community. Partnering with The Happy Human Project felt like a perfect match - their focus on wellbeing and play aligns beautifully with our values, and we’re excited to offer something that supports both parents and children in our community.”

​Will Poskett, founder of Defiant, the creative agency behind the concept, said, “Supporting working parents should be standard, not standout. So we wanted to create something that proved Work.Life’s commitment to a happier work life. We’re proud to bring a bit of joy (and sanity) to working families this summer.”

Charlotte Clark, director at The Happy Human Project added, "We were delighted when Work.Life reached out to us with this idea. Affordable childcare is a real challenge for many parents, and this initiative not only helps solve that problem, it also ensures children are gaining vital emotional regulation skills in a safe, supportive environment."

Charlotte started The Happy Human Project because, in her own words, quite simply, it’s what she needed when she was a child. She wanted to create something that helps children learn the emotional skills that often get missed – like how to manage big feelings, build confidence, and feel proud of who they are.

Jivan Navani, CEO at Built AI and Work.Life Fitzrovia member said, “It’s heartbreaking that the cost of childcare forces so many parents and guardians to choose between their careers and their kids. Seeing Jaidan take part in this project, I hope it sparks real conversations - and change - for working families like mine.”

This initiative is part of Work.Life’s ongoing mission to make people’s work-lives happier, and will be supported by supportive childcare initiatives through partnerships in the future. The concept was devised by Work.Life and creative agency Defiant.

