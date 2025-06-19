senckađ
Beavertown Brewery - Never Normal - Social Campaign

Beavertown Brewery
19/06/2025
OUR CHALLENGE: 

Despite being one of the most popular craft beer brands in the UK, Beavertown was falling behind in the broader mass beer category. To make matters worse, over 90% of all sales came from a single product, with the rest of the portfolio underperforming. Our challenge was clear: we needed a new positioning that would drive broader appeal and grow sales across the entire range.


WHAT WE FOUND:
Diving into the brand archives and spending hours with the brewers helped us find a way forward. We saw that—from its unapologetically different can designs to its unique brewing process—Beavertown has always been a beer that’s fearlessly different. A beer that inspires others to fearlessly express their true selves and push back against fear of judgement. 


WHAT WE DID:

We defined the new brand purpose as ‘Fuel fearless self-expression’ and developed the creative platform ‘Never Normal’—a platform that inspires people to stick their neck out, push back against fear of judgement, and fearlessly express their true selves. The first iteration of the campaign went live in May 2025… but there is lots more to follow.




