Clipper Teas and DJ SUAT Rewild the Airwaves with Sounds of Nature

The bold campaign, orchestrated by Defiant and activated by TASTE set out to reconnect Brits to nature whilst raising money for environmental causes. In partnership with

viral DJ and creator SUAT (619k TikTok followers) Clipper created a Sounds of Nature track, blending sounds of the wild with signature beats - the track not only reconnected listeners with nature but also raised money for vital conservation projects by donating to the Sounds Right Conservation Fund.

To celebrate the launch, Clipper Teas and DJ SUAT transformed a quiet North London tea shop into a one-day-only rave. City commuters and nature lovers danced, sipped organic tea, and reconnected with the wild, proving that even in the heart of the city, nature can still make some serious noise.

To date the campaign has reached 13 million people, securing widespread visibility across national news, broadcast and social; reinforcing Clipper’s leading position as the tea that strives to benefit people and nature.

​Adele Ward, marketing director at ‘Ecotone’, commented, “We’re super excited to reveal our Sounds of Nature initiative.

At a time when so many of us feel disconnected from nature, Clipper Teas is on a mission to help us reconnect. This launch is just the first step on that journey. It’s a brilliant, bold, and fun initiative that not only brings people closer to the natural world, but actively helps protect it. This is just the beginning of our collaboration with DJ SUAT and Sounds Right. There’s much more to come.”

​Will Poskett, founder of Defiant, said, “Like any true challenger, Clipper Teas knows that when you can’t outspend, you have to outsmart. Sounds of Nature isn’t just an ad, it’s an anthem. A piece of pure entertainment that doesn’t beg for attention but demands it, stopping the scroll and turning passive scrollers into active fans. A dance track that people didn’t just watch, but shared, danced to, and fell in love with. Millions of organic views, national press headlines, and radio airwaves buzzing — proof that a bold idea can outshine the biggest budgets and spark real cultural fame”

​Amy Thorne, managing partner and founder, TASTE, commented, “This is peak ‘delicious in culture’. Working with Defiant powerful we helped bring it to life in a truly unexpected, culturally resonant way. Making a brand famous means connecting it to what people care about, and turning nature's sounds into a chart-worthy track that gives back. That’s genuine appetite creation, driving both fame and real-world impact for Clipper.”

