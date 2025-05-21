senckađ
Music & Sound in association withJungle Studios
Wise Music Tune of the Week: Glad All Over

21/05/2025
This week's tune of the week is from The Dave Clark Five

With Crystal Palace lifting the FA Cup in a thrilling finale last weekend, there was really only one choice for our Tune of the Week: ‘Glad All Over’ by The Dave Clark Five.

This 1963 classic has long been the unofficial anthem of Palace fans, echoing through Selhurst Park on match days with unshakable energy. Its stomping beat, joyful chorus, and raw, infectious enthusiasm mirror the spirit of the club and its supporters perfectly. Hearing tens of thousands belt out "I'm feelin'... glad all over!" after that historic win felt like the soundtrack to a dream come true.

So, whether you're a lifelong Eagle or just love a vintage British rock banger, crank this one up — we’re all feeling a bit glad all over this week.

Listen here.

Hear more from Wise Music Creative here and listen to previous Tunes of the week here.

