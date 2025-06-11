Will Speck and Josh Gordon Join Spindle's Roster in UK and Amsterdam

Comedy heavyweights Will Speck and Josh Gordon join the Spindle roster in the UK and Amsterdam.

Will Speck and Josh Gordon’s work across commercials, film and TV is underpinned by razor-sharp comic timing and a fearless commitment to pushing boundaries, both theirs and their audience’s. Name an award, they’ve probably won it, including 20+ Cannes Lions, British Arrows, The One Show, D&ADs and many more.

Will and Josh met at NYU Film School, where they quickly hit it off over a shared love of the same movies—and a suspicion that the world was somehow out to get them. Their first post-graduation project was a short film called ‘Culture’. It starred Philip Seymour Hoffman and landed them an Oscar award nomination. Since then, their collaboration has expanded in scale, scope, and tenor, as they’ve effortlessly co-conspired to develop an encyclopedic understanding of cinema, playing with and poking fun at genre conventions.

Will and Josh have directed campaigns for Apple, Meta, Levis, Coca Cola, and countless others, and are widely recognised as some of the commercial industry’s leading comedy directors. Their viral hit and PSA for Donate Life ‘World’s Biggest Asshole’ picked up a host of awards including 10 Cannes Lions alone. They’ve also received multiple British Arrows including Gold for Best Campaign, and won AICP’s Campaign of the Year.

The duo have also worked prolifically in TV and Film. Their first feature film was ‘Blades of Glory' starring Will Ferrell, Jon Heder, Will Arnett, and Amy Poehler. It was a box office success and has gone on to become a cult classic. Other work includes ‘The Switch’, ‘Office Christmas Party’, and ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’, while also moving into series animation, co-creating and writing ‘Hit Monkey’ starring Jason Sudeikis for Marvel and Hulu, which has just been renewed for a second season.

They’re currently developing action/comedy feature ‘Oregon Trail’ with Apple, produced by EGOT-winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. They are also attached to direct the Nicole Holofcener-penned adaptation of ‘The Wedding People’ for TriStar, are creating ‘CONTRA’, an adult animated series for Hulu and 20th Century Fox with Danny McBride, and directing ‘The Chaperone’ starring Jason Bateman for Netflix.

Whatever Will and Josh turn their hand to, their process remains underpinned by their endless appetite for pushing themselves (and their viewers) past their comfort zones.

On signing to Spindle, Stitch Richardson (Spindle MD / EP / partner) said, “Speck and Gordon are creative royalty. They’ve made their mark in every corner of the industry, across advertising, film and TV. I’ve quoted lines from their films with mates, taken my kids to see their movies at the cinema, and shared their ads around the office multiple times. They’ve got a perfect blend of cinematic flair and sharp comedic instincts that connects with audiences — whatever they’re working on. We’re delighted to be teaming up with them at a time when they’re doing some of the best work of their careers.”

