Radio LBB: Soundtrack of Spindle Executive Producer Adam Javes' Life

This is a cross section of tracks that soundtrack my life, and sometimes, the Spindle office. In my humble opinion, all stone cold bangers - but for very different reasons, and at very different tempos! Whether I’m locking in to a tasty bid, working out or just unwinding after a long day, all these songs hit just right.

A few special mentions:

‘Feticiera’, Deftones - Hands down my favourite band of all time and this track can galvanise me into action no matter how I’m feeling.

‘Lyin’, Loyle Carner - That smooth baritone never fails to calm me down, and the music video was directed by our very own Ben Coyle Larner.

‘O Descobridor Dos Sete Mares’, Tim Maia - An icon of Brazilian music, no one did it better than him! Try not to dance to this tune, particularly while we’re still enjoying a bit of sunshine.

‘Harriet’, Chloe Slater - Someone relatively new to me but who is really interesting - like a new age cross between Bloc Party and Wolf Alice. Spindle’s Bonnie MacRae directed a Normal People inspired music video for this track, which is a must see for any Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones fans out there!

‘Wichita Lineman’, Glen Campbell - Let’s face it, Glen Campbell has the voice of an angel. For the heads, there’s an amazing cover of this song by Guy Garvey lurking on the internet somewhere.