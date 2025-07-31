senckađ
Chloe Slater Gives 'Normal People' a New Soundtrack in 'Harriet' Music Video

31/07/2025
Singer taps into her remarkable resemblance to Daisy Edgar-Jones for the tongue and cheek love story directed by Spindle's Bonnie MacRae

Chloe Slater’s fans have been saying it for years: there’s an eerie resemblance between her and Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones. Fully in on the joke, Chloe has leaned all-the-way in with her single Harriet. Directed by Bonnie MacRae, the video pays loving tribute to Normal People’s most iconic scenes, recreated with almost obsessive detail.

Reimagining the cult series through her own lens, the rising Manchester talent gives Marianne and Connell a brand new soundtrack.

​​Produced by Shute, Harriet drapes sun-bleached guitars over the quiet ache of romantic jealousy, sharp, shimmering, and just shy of saying too much. Where Normal People made space for what was left unsaid, Slater dares to fill the silence. Her version of Marianne doesn't wait to be chosen. It's a tongue-in-cheek take on a love story rewritten.

“Harriet is one of my oldest songs,” Chloe shares. “I wrote it at 18 in the worst student halls imaginable, during my first heartbreak. There’ve been so many versions since, but this release feels like a little nod to that girl - like a real ‘I made it’ moment.”

Directed by Bonnie MacRae, the video pays loving tribute to Normal People’s most iconic scenes, recreated with almost obsessive detail - from Connell’s bedroom rebuilt in Streatham to the exact supermarket dress worn by Marianne. “What started as a running joke about me looking like Daisy Edgar-Jones turned into a full-scale recreation of my favourite scenes,” Chloe explains. “We were laughing on set when the shots matched perfectly. I’ve never eaten so many ice lollies in my life!”

Bonnie, making her directorial debut, adds, “I’ve watched Normal People maybe twelve times, so getting this brief was an actual dream. Chloe and I shared so many of the same references and influences, it made the whole process seamless. To bring Harriet to life in this way, with a track that could genuinely sit alongside the original soundtrack, was such a joy!”

