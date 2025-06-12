Why Raoul Marks Is Kevin Gautraud’s Creative Hero

Kevin Gautraud is a motion artist and 3D animator based in Newport, Kentucky. Originally trained in graphic design, he discovered his passion for motion design in 2010 and hasn’t looked back since.

Over the years, he’s built a dynamic and varied career in motion graphics, animation and visual effects, collaborating with a range of companies and creative ventures. With clients such as Procter & Gamble, Kao Brands and Sazerac.

Today, Kevin serves as chief creative at OddBeast, a studio he co-founded with his business and creative partners Ronnie Young and TJ Bitter.





LBB> Who would you say is your creative hero?

Kevin> Raoul Marks, a two-time Emmy-winning motion designer known for his work in film and television, has had a profound impact on me. His work sparked something early on in my career and helped me see what was possible.





LBB> How long has he been important to you and what are your first memories of meeting them or coming across their work?

Kevin> I first encountered Raoul through his title sequence for the 2015 Semi Permanent design festival. It completely captivated me. I remember watching it multiple times in a row, drawn in not just by the visuals but by the depth and meaning behind them. His mastery of timing, mood and metaphor gave me that thrilling sense that I had just seen something truly special. It lit up my brain.





LBB> How did you learn more about him and his work?

Kevin> I haven’t met Raoul in person, but I’ve followed his creative journey closely through social media and his Vimeo channel. I’ve also really appreciated hearing him speak in interviews and podcasts, getting insight into his thinking and process have been invaluable.





LBB> Why is he such an inspiration to you?

Kevin> Raoul showed me that a single artist, working solo, can create world-class work. That was a revelation. So many of my favourite motion pieces are the result of large teams, but with the Semi Permanent titles, he created something remarkable on his own.

Realising that he was using the same tools available to me was both humbling and motivating. It challenged the mental limits I’d placed on myself and made me believe in what was possible. I realised that the only thing keeping me from creating the type of art I wanted to was my own mental limitations to a great degree.





LBB> How does he influence your creative approach?

Kevin> The biggest lesson I’ve taken from Raoul’s work is the power of metaphor and symbolism. He proves that a clear, strong idea – executed with elegance – is more than enough to leave a lasting impact.

Keep the concept simple, and build meaning through detail, nuance and rhythm. That idea has deeply shaped how I think about storytelling through motion.





LBB> What piece or pieces of his work do you keep coming back to and why?

Kevin> While Semi Permanent was my first exposure to his work, I often revisit the title sequences for ‘The Man in the High Castle’ and ‘Halt and Catch Fire’. The former is beautifully stark and rich with subtle details that create a deep sense of atmosphere. It reminds me that every detail contributes to immersion. The latter is a masterclass in design and motion. Each frame feels like a poster, perfectly balancing graphic design with kinetic energy. The way it conveys the chaotic pace of technological progress through movement and sound design still amazes me.

I know I’m gushing a bit, but Raoul’s work has been foundational to my own creative journey. It continues to push me, challenge me and remind me why I fell in love with this field in the first place.

