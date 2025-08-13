OddBeast Ushers in New Chapter with Leadership Promotions

Left to right: Tj Bitter founder and executive director, Michael Brookbank executive producer



True to its mantra, 'Never Not Moving,' the award-winning motion design and production studio known as OddBeast has elevated two vital members of its team, paving the road to continued success. Co-founder Tj Bitter has become executive director and Michael Brookbank is now executive producer, changes that give OddBeast’s talented creatives the support they need to as the studio ushers in an exciting next chapter.

Tj Bitter, most recently head of production, joined OddBeast in 2020 when it was still known as Polymath. Working closely with founder and previous owner Ronny Young, he helped build a multifaceted studio while running its live-action projects. OddBeast’s client roster includes Procter & Gamble, Visa, John Frieda, Sazerac, Imagine Dragons and more. With Young leaving, Bitter is ready to take the driver’s seat, leading the studio’s team with a new vision and ethos that energize him about the future.

“Taking on this new role, what I’m most excited about is getting the chance to dig in and create more opportunities for the crazy-talented team that helped skyrocket OddBeast into what it is today – delivering the level of creative work that has made OddBeast a trusted partner to some of the world’s leading consumer brands,” said TJ.

TJ had previously been a successful video producer with a passion for shooting long-form, story-driven editorials. Among his credits is Like Harvey Like Son, a three-time festival-winning documentary about ultra-runner Harvey Lewis attempting the fastest known completion time of the Appalachian Trail, while being crewed by his 80-year-old father. When TJ is not on set with clients, you may find him chasing two active toddlers, terribly playing pickleball, hiking, traveling and baking massive quantities of sourdough bread.

Before joining OddBeast in 2022, Michael Brookbank was a senior producer servicing clients such as Dell Technologies, Twitter, and Amazon. His inventive problem-solving, deep curiosity, and collaborative approach to leadership have made him a valuable part of each studio he has called home. When not writing spreadsheet formulas or grabbing coffee with clients, he writes poetry and orders vanilla steamers for his 6-year-old son.

“Decades ago, Tj and I were writing prog rock songs in his parent's basement. Now, we're in a historic building developing creative pitches to amplify brand stories. Because of our history, there's no ego between us — just a desire to make cool stuff. I'm really excited for what's to come,” said Michael.

