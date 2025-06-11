OddBeast Powers Up iRobot’s Newest Roombas

​OddBeast, an award-winning motion design and production studio, was tapped by Sterling Brands for an extensive project involving iRobot’s all-new Roomba line up. The challenge: develop a wide array of premium content for an entirely new portfolio of products that iRobot had not yet revealed or introduced to the world. With nothing to film or photograph, Sterling entrusted OddBeast for this project, which required scrappiness and solid CGI skills. The agency had previously called on OddBeast for a project involving Shaquille O’Neal-branded candy gummies, so they already knew the team had the 3D chops.



“OddBeast isn’t just incredibly talented; they’re a total joy to collaborate with,” said Jeff Raulie, Sterling’s creative director. “We handed them a crazy, ambitious project, and they delivered magic at every turn. Honestly, they made us look cooler than we are, and we’re not mad about it!”

Facing a tight timeline, OddBeast needed to develop an entire suite of Roomba launch assets using 100% CGI, from 3D animation showcasing new technologies to static renders of each product in a multitude of angles and environments. The team would be creating essentially everything iRobot’s global marketing department needed to drum up excitement for the launch, and the best-in-class content necessary to reach consumers on Amazon.

To accomplish this, OddBeast used insanely powerful computers, employing industry go-tos like Cinema4D and Otoy’s Octane, but it was Otoy’s RNDR service that helped the team meet some particularly tight deadlines. Communication was also clutch in managing the project’s massive number of deliverables, along with the inherent revisions and scope changes along the way.

“Michael, our senior producer, had weekly meetings with the agency during which he became adept at finding that artful balance between an ever-changing ask and what was actually possible,” said Ronny Young, OddBeast’s founder and president. “By communicating constantly and offering the client choices, we were able to establish a clean cut-off point while producing our best work.”

OddBeast’s eight-month project for iRobot generated the most deliverables the studio had ever produced for a single client. The robust suite of launch campaign assets included 20+ high-end photoreal CGI videos ranging from 60-120 seconds in length and over 500 static product images, as well as assorted GIFs.

“The iRobot project is a prime example of OddBeast’s growth in a real, tangible expression. It’s a huge milestone in our book, and we wouldn’t be who we are today without it,” Ronny added