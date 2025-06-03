White Claw and Caleb Pressley Stop Summer Plan Bailers

​White Claw transformed the alcohol industry when it originally launched as a cure for tired drinking routines, offering a better tasting, better feeling way to connect over drinks. To reclaim the brand’s heritage as the ultimate social connector, it launched its new global platform Grab Life By The Claw last summer, embodying the brand’s spirit of togetherness and desire to create meaningful connections.



This summer White Claw and VCCP US launch the next chapter of Grab Life By The Claw to serve the 53% of Americans who believe it’s more acceptable to cancel plans at the last minute. To do so, its joining forces with Sundae Conversation stars Caleb Pressley and Glenny Balls to provide the ultimate summer vacation that’ll be perfect for even your flakiest friends.

In a comedic skit produced by White Claw and VCCP, White Claw turns Caleb Pressly into this summer’s No-Bail Bondsman, making sure nothing steps in the way of your summer hangout.

The spot will run on Caleb’s Instagram, as well as White Claw Instagram and YouTube.



To curtail the bail, White Claw and No-Bail Bondsman Caleb Pressley (with help from Glenny!) are also giving three friends the chance to win an unforgettable, all-expenses-paid getaway that no one will want to miss, all in collaboration with Pack Up + Go. The Catch?: You won’t find out where you’re going until the day you leave - no planning, no stress, no flaking.