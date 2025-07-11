Sage Champions High Performing CFOs in Campaign Inspired by Elite Sport

Sage, the high-performance finance software, has set out to show how category-leading, gen-AI powered solution Sage Intacct—can help high-performers in business get into the state of peak performance, prepare for critical moments, be ready for any scenario, and make the right calls when it matters.

The campaign is rooted in a hero film that champions the unique state of mind and unbreakable spirit that sees Sage customers turn obstacles into opportunity, day in and day out, enabled by their high-performance finance software. Drawing upon the attitude of elite athletes and high-performing finance leaders, the campaign celebrates who ‘high performers’ are: growth-focused, data-driven leaders that push boundaries. The spot follows two CFOs leading their organisations during a workday—from waking up to logging off, whether from their phones or their desktops; all while Sage provides insights, automation and visibility across their businesses to power their performance throughout the day.

Sage and VCCP partnered with acclaimed director Nicolai Fuglsig for the hero film. The campaign is also supported with OOH across Atlanta and digital advertising in the wider US, that features photography by Mads Perch alongside, branding and imagery components from branding agency SomeOne.

“We wanted the campaign to feel as ambitious as the people who use Sage. So, we tapped into the cues of high-performance sports—because let’s face it, chasing big goals in business can often feel like training for an elite sport. Our campaign is about that drive to push harder, go further, and stay ahead—and we’re showing how Sage software can help people do exactly that.” remarked Matt Lloyd, deputy executive creative director, VCCP

“Our research shows that finance leaders face greater demands than ever. With the right data and insights, they not only manage numbers; they unlock strategic growth, fuel innovation and lead with confidence. At Sage, we’re championing this new generation of finance leaders, enabling them with AI-powered, high-performance software to reach peak performance and turn ambition into action.” stated Olly Clark, VP brand strategy and creative, Sage.

