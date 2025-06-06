VCCP Names Robert Valdes as Chief Production Officer of Girl&Bear

​VCCP has announced the appointment of Robert Valdes as chief production officer of Girl&Bear as it continues its growth in the US market and doubles down on its commitment to modern production practices.



Founded in 2021 as a content creation studio for the VCCP network, Girl&Bear has built a global reputation for ‘Craft without Compromise’ gaining recognition at Cannes Lions, Campaign Big, Creative Circle, and more; and this strategic expansion into the US, builds upon its proven success and global reach to better serve its clients around the world.



Girl&Bear will offer a nimble and agile suite of social-first content creation and technology-powered production services. This focused approach is designed to meet the evolving needs of brands in the US seeking dynamic and rapidly produced content optimized for social platforms and leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence. The new studio will empower clients with swift, efficient, and innovative solutions to connect with audiences and drive engagement in today's fast-paced digital landscape.



To lead the charge, VCCP has tapped Robert Valdes as chief production officer. In this new role, Robert will oversee the US Girl&Bear studio, as well as all production operations for VCCP in the states. A celebrated figure in the advertising industry, Robert brings over two decades of experience leading production at some of the industry’s most awarded and ambitious agencies. His impressive portfolio includes work across categories on top global brands and numerous accolades, such as multiple Cannes Lions, a Cyber Lion, a Grand CLIO, and top honours from the ANDYs and the ADC.



“VCCP’s impressive US growth coupled with the full-stack production capabilities of Girl&Bear, creates the perfect formula to meet the industry’s growing appetite for the kind of craft and efficacy that’s only possible from an independent, content creation studio with global reach. There is so much exciting opportunity ahead for Girl&Bear here in the states,” said Robert Valdes, chief production officer, Girl&Bear.



Robert’s career is marked by transformative leadership roles at prominent agencies. As one of the founding partners and chief operating officer at FIG, he not only built and directed the teams behind their innovative AI-powered creative data platform, StoryData, but also established and scaled the agency’s content studio. Notably, his tenure at FIG contributed to the agency’s five consecutive years on the Ad Age A-List and recognition as Campaign US’s Most Innovative Agency. Prior to FIG, Robert held leadership roles as the head of production at TBWA/Chiat/Day, head of interactive production at Droga5 and executive integrated producer at Crispin Porter + Bogusky.



“Girl&Bear has always offered its services to our clients wherever they operate around the world, and now expanding the studio in the US with Robert at the helm, was an obvious next step for us. VCCP has seen incredible growth in the states these past few years. Now we see where we can build on that momentum creating spaces for our makers and offering our clients future-forward creative production capabilities,” said Claire Young, CEO of Girl&Bear. “Robert not only brings impressive experience and agency tenure to Girl&Bear, but he has one of the best reputations in the industry as a creative and kind leader, and I’m thrilled to partner with him in this next step of Girl&Bear.”



This comes at an incredibly exciting time for VCCP, as the agency has recently seen strong growth momentum, and recently appointed a new chief creative officer, Matt MacDonald.



The continued expansion of Girl&Bear in the US underscores the network’s commitment to providing comprehensive and future-forward creative and production capabilities to its client roster worldwide. The growing US studio will work in close collaboration with Girl&Bear’s existing global network to unlock global scale, creative consistency, and faster innovation for clients across every market.



​Brett Edgar, US CEO, VCCP said, “We have strong momentum right now and a lot of exciting opportunities ahead. We're very lucky to have Robert on our team as we continue to double down on modern ways of making. Robert's leadership will be a game changer not just for us, but for our clients as well.”

