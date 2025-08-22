Whirlpool and Big Boi Unveil Innovative Washer That Plays ‘So Fresh, So Clean’

When Whirlpool® launched its latest front load washer with the FreshFlow™ Vent System, a special trio of freshness features, the brand needed a way to tell the world exactly how fresh this washer is. Enter Big Boi, the multi-platinum, Grammy-winning, mega-hit rapper of OutKast fame.

"We knew with a washer this fresh, it warranted the freshest collab," explained Morgan LaLonde, Whirlpool senior brand manager. "And nobody knows how to keep things fresh better than Big Boi." Whirlpool and Big Boi teamed up to put OutKast’s beloved 2000s hit, ‘So Fresh, So Clean’ onto their washing machines and launched a sweepstakes to give the laundry sets away to fans.

The sweepstakes, live now on Instagram, has already amassed thousands of entries. Each limited-edition washer is engineered to play the beloved chorus of ‘So Fresh, So Clean’ after every cycle, while also featuring a matte black finish with hundreds of hand-placed crystals around the door and knob, and a Certified Fresh and Clean badge with Big Boi's signature of approval.

“Washer end-of-cycle chimes are well known, but they’re not a bop,” said Andrew Wernette, Whirlpool associate creative director. “We asked ourselves, Hey, what’s the first thing you think of when you think ‘fresh’? For me, it was the chorus to this song.”

Whirlpool sent the very first limited-edition laundry pair to Big Boi himself, who installed them in his home. "When Whirlpool showed me this washer and said they could put the track in the machine, I was all in," said Big Boi. "Now your laundry looks fresh, smells fresh, and even sounds fresh."

The sweepstakes will run August 19 through September 23, 2025. Fans can enter for a chance to win the limited-edition washer and dryer pair, including free installation, by following @WhirlpoolUSA, liking, and commenting #whirlpoolsofresh on Whirlpool and Big Boi's sweepstakes post. Fans can also tag a friend in the comments for an additional entry. These limited-edition machines are not available for purchase, and can only be won through the consumer sweepstakes.

For more on the sweepstakes and the FreshFlow™ Vent System, available on Whirlpool® front load washers, consumers are encouraged to visit here.