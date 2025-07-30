Whirlpool and Premier Lacrosse League Turn Chicago River into Floating Arena

While Chicago boasts one of the largest sports towns in the world, Whirlpool wanted to ignite buzz around their partnership with Premier Lacrosse League — a sport growing in popularity — while delivering a high-energy moment that would captivate people downtown.

The two brands activated a major takeover of the iconic Chicago River by transforming a mundane riverboat into a high-impact, public-facing spectacle that garnered curiosity from people out and about downtown. Chicagoans and tourists alike watched from every bridge, the riverwalk, and even skyscraper windows as the boat cruised the river. A thrilling 3-on-3 showdown erupted, showcasing elite pro players from both the Premier Lacrosse League and Women’s Lacrosse League.

"We're putting a lacrosse field on a riverboat and playing 3v3 in the heart of downtown Chicago – how cool is that?" said Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the Premier Lacrosse League. "This event is celebrating our sport in a way only PLL can. Big thanks to Whirlpool brand for helping us make this vision a reality."

"As a company rooted in innovation and serving the communities in which we exist, this activation with the PLL was a no-brainer,” said Shannon Blakely, vice president of marketing for Whirlpool. “We were proud to host the first lacrosse game played on a boat and showcase the great sport of lacrosse in a way so core to the city — on the Chicago River!"

It was a splashy, defiant stunt that didn't just celebrate the game — it solidified a great partnership and earned tons of media and social impressions.

Breaking from the usual stadium saturation, Whirlpool found a way to make waves outside the traditional sports venues.

"The sheer novelty of playing a land sport on water is inherently fun, and this activation brings a fresh twist on one of the fastest-growing sports," said Emily Spaeter, integrated brand manager at Whirlpool. "Everyone loves the Chicago River; it's one of the heartbeats of the city."

“We basically turned the river into an OOH experience that Chicagoans would pay attention to,” added Glo Dusenberry, creative brand director at WoW Studios.

