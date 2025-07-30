senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Whirlpool and Premier Lacrosse League Turn Chicago River into Floating Arena

30/07/2025
26
Share
Whirlpool Corporation's bold activation transformed a riverboat into a live 3v3 lacrosse game, drawing eyes from every bridge, riverwalk, and skyscraper, redefining what sports marketing can look like

While Chicago boasts one of the largest sports towns in the world, Whirlpool wanted to ignite buzz around their partnership with Premier Lacrosse League — a sport growing in popularity — while delivering a high-energy moment that would captivate people downtown.

The two brands activated a major takeover of the iconic Chicago River by transforming a mundane riverboat into a high-impact, public-facing spectacle that garnered curiosity from people out and about downtown. Chicagoans and tourists alike watched from every bridge, the riverwalk, and even skyscraper windows as the boat cruised the river. A thrilling 3-on-3 showdown erupted, showcasing elite pro players from both the Premier Lacrosse League and Women’s Lacrosse League.

"We're putting a lacrosse field on a riverboat and playing 3v3 in the heart of downtown Chicago – how cool is that?" said Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the Premier Lacrosse League. "This event is celebrating our sport in a way only PLL can. Big thanks to Whirlpool brand for helping us make this vision a reality."

"As a company rooted in innovation and serving the communities in which we exist, this activation with the PLL was a no-brainer,” said Shannon Blakely, vice president of marketing for Whirlpool. “We were proud to host the first lacrosse game played on a boat and showcase the great sport of lacrosse in a way so core to the city — on the Chicago River!"

It was a splashy, defiant stunt that didn't just celebrate the game — it solidified a great partnership and earned tons of media and social impressions.

Breaking from the usual stadium saturation, Whirlpool found a way to make waves outside the traditional sports venues.

"The sheer novelty of playing a land sport on water is inherently fun, and this activation brings a fresh twist on one of the fastest-growing sports," said Emily Spaeter, integrated brand manager at Whirlpool. "Everyone loves the Chicago River; it's one of the heartbeats of the city."

“We basically turned the river into an OOH experience that Chicagoans would pay attention to,” added Glo Dusenberry, creative brand director at WoW Studios.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Whirlpool Corporation - WoW Studios
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Whirlpool Corporation - WoW Studios
Chicago Riverboat
Professional Lacrosse League
30/07/2025
I Love the Racks
KitchenAid
18/09/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1