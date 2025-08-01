From Grit to Glory: What It Really Means for a Brand to Back Women’s Football

With their second consecutive European title, the Lionesses made history by becoming the first team in the modern era to win back-to-back championships, cementing their legacy and inspiring millions in the process. But it wasn’t just about lifting a trophy, it was about showing grit, resilience, and composure under pressure.



Take Lucy Bronze: despite playing with a fractured tibia, she stepped up when it mattered most. Her performance didn’t just make headlines, it captured the essence of what Rexona stands for: strength when it counts, belief when it’s tested. Stories like hers are why we do this. Not just as marketers, but as contributors to a cultural shift.



This summer wasn’t about slogans or surface-level sponsorships. It was about meaningful presence, sparking lasting conversations, and helping amplify athlete voices while inspiring the next generation. Here’s how we brought that to life.



Local stories, global platform



While 'It Won’t Let You Down' remained our unifying message, our activations were tailored according to market, tying to the mood, hopes and narratives surrounding the local teams.



In the UK, Bronze anchored a high-reach campaign positioning her as the face of 'supreme protection', a nod to both her playing style and our Core Range Non-Stop 72hr product. In Germany, we spotlighted the pressure facing the national team and their captain, Giulia Gwinn. And in the Netherlands, we partnered with Vivianne Miedema on a stripped-back, social-first comeback campaign, focused on her recovery journey and belief in returning stronger. She later scored her 100th international goal, a milestone that symbolises the power of perseverance.



The lesson? Cultural relevance isn’t about being loud. It’s about being tuned in. About matching the energy of the moment, not manufacturing it.



Social-first thinking, athlete-led stories, and big media moments



At the core of our approach was a fusion of real-time storytelling and smart media amplification, spanning both digital-first activations and traditional placements. Our 'Locker Room' global content hub acted as a 24/7 newsroom, producing up to 10 daily posts across TikTok, Instagram and beyond. Meanwhile, live athlete Q&As, creator collaborations, match reactions, and behind-the-scenes access, helped us both shape and become core contributors in fan conversations.



But we didn’t stop at digital. From the very start of the tournament, we made our presence known - activating across media with bold, reactive placements in The Times and The Sun that set the tone for the weeks ahead. As the tournament progressed, our voice only grew louder across earned and paid channels. In the final stretch, we capped off our efforts with a full Metro cover wrap carrying the message: 'You Didn’t Let Us Down.' A powerful tribute to the Lionesses, this moment anchored a campaign that also included 400 high-impact OOH sites across England - all delivering cultural resonance and brand visibility at scale.



Play on Pitch: Turning passion into participation



During the tournament, we wanted to give fans something real, which is where Play on Pitch came in. Hosted at Swissporarena in Lucerne, the experience gave fans and creators the opportunity to play on the same pitch their heroes had the night before. We partnered with Mary Earps for this activation, and she brought far more than star power - she was fully involved and hands-on throughout the event. Engaging directly with participants, Mary brought real player energy to the experience, creating electric moments and an atmosphere that echoed the passion of the game itself. Her presence helped make the activation not just memorable, but truly authentic. This was about connection and real-life experiences to transform spectators into lifelong supporters and generate the kind of content and stories that extend the moment far beyond the stadium.



EURO 2025 and Beyond



EURO 2025 was a campaign, but it was also just one chapter within Rexona’s long-term strategy to support and grow the women’s game.



From our WAFCON sponsorship in Africa to our market-led grassroots and elite athlete programs, we’re showing up for sport every day, not just when the world is watching, because visibility, belief and participation don’t begin or end with a final whistle.



And let’s be clear: this isn’t just about goodwill, it’s smart, future-facing business. Audiences today are not only watching - they’re actively responding to brands that champion purpose over profit. Whether it's fans rallying behind authentic messaging or consumers making more values-driven purchasing decisions, the evidence is clear: investing in women’s sport delivers both cultural relevance and tangible commercial returns. It signals leadership, drives brand affinity, and connects with communities in a way that outdated, transactional marketing simply can’t.

And to take this one step further, our commitment doesn’t end here. As we look ahead to a packed calendar of back-to-back World Cups and continued local activations, we’re doubling down on our promise to lead with creative courage and deep cultural relevance. The Lionesses didn’t let us down. And at Rexona, we intend to keep showing up - louder, bolder, and braver - every step of the way.