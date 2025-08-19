Liquid I.V. Makes Water Go a Long Way with London Billboard Take Over

Liquid I.V. has launched a major new summer out-of-home campaign. The hydration brand has purchased over 1000 billboard placements across London – it's actually predicted to reach 93% of Londoners, with the average person seeing it 21x.

Having cemented its position as the USA’s number one powdered hydration brand, Liquid I.V. has turned to the UK with a full-blown city takeover as part of its new campaign, Just Add Science. The bold endeavour, developed in partnership with Edelman, Mindshare and Catch-A-Fire, is built on a simple idea: a little stick of science can make your water go a long way.

Wrapped in the cheeky, confident tone Liquid I.V. is becoming known for, the OOH creative riffs on the UK’s trust in science and self-deprecating humour with headlines like:



EVEN IF THE SCIENCE CAN BE A BIT DRY, YOU WON’T BE.



SCIENTIFICALLY FORMULATED TO HELP YOU DANCE ALL NIGHT.



HYDRATION THAT GETS TO WORK FASTER THAN YOUR COMMUTE.



