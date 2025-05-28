BAFTA and EE’s Set The Stage Project Transforms Young Filmmaker Passions Into Short Film

EE unveils the sixteen young filmmakers chosen to work alongside the award-winning crew for 'Set The Stage', a ground breaking programme designed to nurture and empower young talent.



In collaboration with BAFTA, the initiative will provide talented teenage filmmakers the opportunity to produce a short film under the mentorship of BAFTA-nominated actress Daisy Edgar-Jones and award-winning industry professionals across storytelling, production, cinematography, costume design and direction.



The experts that will be mentoring the teens include: BAFTA Nominated International cinematographer, Kit Fraser (Under the Shadow, Kaos), BAFTA award-winning producer, Rochelle Newman (White Nanny Black Child, Jazmine and Amaya, The Shadow Scholars), BAFTA breakthrough storyteller, Lauren Sequeira (Domino Day, Gangs of London), and BAFTA nominated artistic lead, Paix Robinson (Festival of Slaps, Such a Lovely Day, We Collide).



The teens, who all submitted an entry to take part in the campaign, were chosen based on their relevant skills, personal passion and curiosity, willingness to collaborate and the ability to deal with a long shoot, and how these could be supported through this programme. The young filmmakers will now take part in an immersive training programme run by the Young Film Academy (YFA), which will see them work together to craft their short film which is set to premiere next year.



The campaign comes off the back of EE research that reveals a generational divide on career perceptions, showing a disconnect between parents and teens. Through the project, EE will showcase the breadth of creative careers in the screen industries, demonstrating how teenagers can translate the soft and hard skills they have learned through engaging with social media, gaming and technology into a successful career in the film industries.



To mark the official launch of the programme, EE hosted a panel discussion at BAFTA HQ – 195 Piccadilly, featuring Precious Assah, the winner of BAFTA’s Young Presenter competition in 2023. Precious led a discussion with the esteemed industry experts and mentors, offering invaluable insights into what careers behind the camera are like and the continued importance of the screen industries as a medium for storytelling.



Later this summer, participating teens will take their filmmaking experience to the next level during an eight-day residency. With the attendance of Daisy Edgar-Jones, they will bring their projects to life, as they run a full production shoot and put their new valuable skills to the test in their first steps into a future career. The filmmaking will be supported by technology partner, Samsung UK. The teens received a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, an S24, and Buds3 at Kick Off Day to help them document their journey and ensure they have top-tier tech for capturing content.



​Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at EE, said, “EE is dedicated to unleashing learning from the classroom and demonstrating how technology can inspire young minds and present new opportunities. Through EE’s ‘Set The Stage’, we are proud

to be guiding this group of talented young filmmakers through the process of making a real film, demonstrating how they can turn their interests and passions into a profession.”



Lisa Prime, head of children and young people’s programme at BAFTA, said, “At BAFTA, we aim to ignite the passion of young creatives, encouraging them to explore the variety of careers on offer in the screen industries. We're thrilled to work with EE on

the launch of 'Set The Stage' and see the opportunities it offers to the filmmakers involved. Cultivating emerging talent and establishing a future generation of storytellers is essential for the longevity of our industry."



​Kit Fraser, BAFTA nominated cinematographer, said, “I am thrilled to mentor the next generation of filmmakers through EE’s 'Set The Stage.' It's inspiring to see young talent explore the art of visual storytelling, and I look forward to sharing my experiences

to help them hone their craft."

Rochelle Newman, BAFTA award-winning producer, said, “It can be incredibly tough to know where to start, or how to get into the industry, which is why I am so excited to be a part of EE’s ‘Set The Stage’. I hope to inspire the young filmmakers

to chase their dreams, embrace their creativity, and learn valuable skills to set them up for success.”



Lauren Sequeira, BAFTA breakthrough storyteller, said, “EE’s ‘Set The Stage’ will be such an impactful programme for the teenagers involved. I hope that the initiative helps them see that the film industry is an accessible place. And as a mentor, I hope

I can help young storytellers find their voice.”



​Paix Robinson, BAFTA nominated artistic lead, said, “Through EE’s ‘Set The Stage’, I hope I can help inspire the filmmakers to push their artistic boundaries, and think beyond convention. It's so important to provide opportunities for the next generation

as they’ll be creating the films of the future.”



EE Learn is an educational initiative that can fuel teen passions by harnessing the power of technology to elevate their future opportunities.

