Weber Shandwick Appoints Hugh Taggart CEO of EMEA Region

​Weber Shandwick has announced the appointment of Hugh Taggart as CEO of the firm’s EMEA region.



In his new role, Hugh will report to Weber Shandwick global president Jim O’Leary and will oversee more than 1,400 practitioners across the firm’s second-largest global region. Weber Shandwick’s EMEA division spans 22 total offices, including operations in London, Berlin, Paris, Brussels, Dubai and Johannesburg.



Hugh most recently served as CEO of Fleishman Hillard’s UK business, where he oversaw a team of 200 practitioners. Prior, he was the co-CEO of Edelman UK, where he oversaw a period of rapid growth and cultural transformation. While at Edelman, Hugh also served as global crisis chair.



“Every so often an opportunity is put in front of you that is impossible to say no to – this is one,” said Hugh. “From my conversations with the leaders at Weber Shandwick, it’s clear that this is an agency not only with an exciting vision for the future but a firm that’s already delivering on it. The next few years are not without their challenges; however, I’ve been energised by the ambition and action of the firm and I’m looking forward to joining the talented team and building on the many successes they have had.”



Hugh will succeed Michael Frohlich, who left the agency last month. Greg Prager, who had served as interim EMEA CEO, has been named president, Weber Advisory in EMEA. He will also oversee several of Weber Shandwick's European markets and report to Hugh.



“Hugh has been successfully advising CEOs and other C-suite executives for decades, consistently demonstrating smart counsel, strong leadership and a talent for inspiring high-performing teams, said Jim. “As the modern CEO agenda becomes increasingly complex across the region, I’m confident Hugh and Greg are the right leaders to help our clients meet this moment.”



Prior to joining Edelman, Hugh was the managing director of Bell Pottinger’s award-winning Engage practice and was a part of the start-up success of Betfair, now one of the world’s biggest gaming companies, where he worked in senior corporate affairs roles in the UK and Australia.



