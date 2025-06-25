senckađ
We Are Social and Creativebrief Partner for The Changing Face of Influence

25/06/2025
Join the team at the London office on Thursday 10th July for an in-depth session on the ins and out of influencer marketing

Join We Are Social on Thursday 10th July at its London office, where they’ll be welcoming Creativebrief for an in-depth session on the ins and out of influencer marketing. From strategy to storytelling, they’ll unpack what really works in the ever-evolving creator landscape. Keep reading for all the details - and don’t forget to RSVP!

Influencer marketing has become an essential part of modern brand strategy, yet for some brands, it can still feel like a minefield. Whether it’s understanding its origins, working out the difference between influencers, creators, and talent, or exploring how objectives can shape partnerships, we’ve got your back.

In collaboration with Creativebrief, We Are Social invites you to its London office for The Changing Face of Influence. They will guide you through all the common confusions around Influencer Marketing, plus discuss the balance between short-term and long-term partnerships, the critical role of trust, and ultimately, how influence fits into the broader marketing mix.

Whether you're brand-side or agency-side, this session will equip you with the insight and clarity needed to make influencer marketing work smarter for your brand.

📅 Thursday 10th July

⏰ 8:30am - 10am

📍Alphabeta Building, We Are Social, 14-18 Finsbury Sq, London, EC2A 1AH

🎤 Speaker line up: to be announced

Sign up now here.

