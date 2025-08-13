Out with Aspiration: How Travel Content is Getting Real

Travel content on social media was once a highly curated fantasy feed, with influencers living their best lives in the world’s hottest travel spots.

Feeds were filled with #wanderlust and #instatravel, selling the aspirational idea of a perfect escape. But a shift is underway. Today, a new wave of travel content is gaining traction - one that is less about aspiration and more about authenticity. This isn’t to say that people no longer enjoy seeing beautiful vistas, but more importantly they are craving the real story behind the trip - the good, the bad, and the awkward.

This transformation is being driven by the evolving role of social media in the travel journey. As highlighted in our recent End of Wanderlust? report, social platforms are no longer just a place to show off holiday snaps; they are where the journey begins and ends. A significant 75% of travelers now use social media for research and inspiration, with 41% of gen z and millennials planning their trips directly through platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

This has turned social media into a fast, personalised, and culturally-influenced collective travel planning tool. The old aspirational narrative is giving way to a new kind of connection, one rooted in genuine experience and honest storytelling.

The most compelling evidence of this shift is visible in the content itself. Based on sample research we undertook, aspirational hashtags like #wanderlust have seen a 60% drop in usage over the last year. In their place, hashtags describing honest, relatable moments like #rawdogging and #travelfail have more than doubled. This is content that reflects the true, and often imperfect, reality of travel.

People are increasingly searching for behind-the-scenes stories and relatable moments, such as the chaotic experience of navigating crowded destinations or the humour in a travel mishap. One notable example of this is the rise of creators who document their “travel fails,” from awkward sleeping arrangements to airport delays. These stories, which would have once been carefully edited out, now generate significant engagement because they resonate with the everyday traveler.

For brands, this shift presents an opportunity. Instead of trying to sell an unattainable ideal, they can position themselves as a trusted travel companion that embraces the whole, imperfect journey. To succeed in this new landscape, brands must be fluent in social trends, tap into fandoms, and navigate algorithms with a strategic, data-backed approach. The most effective way to do this is to build a system that allows them to show up as a culturally relevant brand at scale.

The work we do for Booking.com, as its global social media and influencer agency, is a great example of this. Instead of competing on destinations alone, we focus on "motivations," creating thumb-stopping content with diverse creators and leveraging cultural moments. This approach has resonated deeply with audiences, leading to more than 60 of their TikTok videos surpassing one million views in 2024. The success of this work demonstrates that when a brand's content feels more like a trusted friend than a polished tour guide, it speaks the language of tomorrow’s travelers and builds lasting loyalty.

Ultimately, the future of travel marketing is not about showcasing a perfect vacation. It's about building genuine connections by embracing the reality of travel, from the meticulously planned to the hilariously flawed. Brands that understand this and choose to "get real" will not just sell destinations; they will build a community around the shared, authentic experience of seeing the world.

To read the full report - The End of Wanderlust? How Travel Content is Getting Real - visit We Are Social’s website.

