Anthony Joshua Trades Gloves for Groceries in Lucozade Stunt

​Lucozade has partnered with boxing star Anthony Joshua to bring Lucozade Mango Peachade Alert to the community.

In partnership with We Are Social Sport, the sport division of global socially-led creative agency We Are Social, took over a Morrisons for the day in AJ’s home town of Watford. AJ greeted shoppers at the storefront, dressed undercover in a security officer disguise, encouraging shoppers to get energised with Lucozade Mango Peachade. Armed with the shop's tannoy system and a megaphone, AJ hyped up shoppers and shared the benefits of Lucozade’s Alert range.

To support the hero film, Lucozade also created behind-the-scenes social first content with AJ, including getting himself hyped before his first shift, testing his memory with a classic shopping basket memory challenge, ASMR slow-mo sips, and more. The series will be shared on Lucozade’s Instagram page (@lucozade) throughout August and September.

