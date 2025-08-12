senckađ
Creative in association withGear Seven
Anthony Joshua Trades Gloves for Groceries in Lucozade Stunt

12/08/2025
Disguised as a security guard, Anthony Joshua brings energy and laughs to Watford shoppers in We Are Social's latest campiagn

Lucozade has partnered with boxing star Anthony Joshua to bring Lucozade Mango Peachade Alert to the community.

In partnership with We Are Social Sport, the sport division of global socially-led creative agency We Are Social, took over a Morrisons for the day in AJ’s home town of Watford. AJ greeted shoppers at the storefront, dressed undercover in a security officer disguise, encouraging shoppers to get energised with Lucozade Mango Peachade. Armed with the shop's tannoy system and a megaphone, AJ hyped up shoppers and shared the benefits of Lucozade’s Alert range.

To support the hero film, Lucozade also created behind-the-scenes social first content with AJ, including getting himself hyped before his first shift, testing his memory with a classic shopping basket memory challenge, ASMR slow-mo sips, and more. The series will be shared on Lucozade’s Instagram page (@lucozade) throughout August and September.

Credits
