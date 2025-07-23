senckađ
news
Skip’s Groovy Rallying Cry Positions Convenience as a Cultural Movement

23/07/2025
Headlined by a clever reimagining of Devo's 'Whip It', this creative campaign from Courage Inc. highlights the benefits of Skip+ in hilarious, energetic style

At a time when many Canadians could use an emotional boost, delivery service Skip is doing just that, as demonstrated by the launch of its quirky, punchy and defiantly-optimistic new platform. Created in partnership with independent agency Courage Inc., the work serves to highlight the brand’s membership programme, Skip+, redefining just what it means to ‘skip’ something in a fast-moving world.

Headlined by a 45-second spot, titled ‘Skip It Good’, the work presents an assortment comedic yet realistic reasons to utilise the service, from mitigating bleak dinner prospects and excessive delivery fees to coping after missing a concert’s pre-sale rush, or salvaging a lack of on-hand beer at a hockey watch party. However, the kicker is the soundtrack, a reinvention of Devo’s iconic ‘80s hit, ‘Whip It’, into a rallying cry, ‘Skip It’.


“The idea came from a simple creative challenge: how do we bring Skip+ to life in a way that’s bold, fun, and unmistakably Skip?” says Joel Holtby, partner and co-chief creative officer at Courage. “Reworking a cult classic like ‘Whip It’ gave us a pop-culture shortcut to that emotional energy, plus, the lyric ‘Skip it’ landed naturally as a playful twist on the original hook.”

Launched with the intention of establishing a foundation for a modern movement – one built upon an iconic beat – it was critical from the get-go that the concept not just cut through, but tie viewers directly to the feeling that comes with getting more out of every order. To this end, the agency put a lot of time into rewriting lyrics, as each line needed to simultaneously stay true to the spirit and cadence of the original song, while also injecting clear brand messaging and genuine humour.


“We treated it like a puzzle,” the CCO continues. “Every line had to pull double duty: it needed to entertain, but also highlight a benefit, like free delivery or member-only deals. We tested variations for tone, rhythm, and clarity to make sure we hit the sweet spot between irreverent and informative.”

Nevertheless, Courage also understood that the work couldn’t purely be about the soundtrack. While undoubtedly a focal point, and critical in the creative’s ability to successfully deliver a full-on cultural remix, the spot itself needed to pull weight – an endeavour aided by the directorial prowess of The Salmon’s Adam & Dave, as well as strong creative concepting.


For this, a lineup of Skip+ partners were assembled, all with the purpose of representing moments where the hassle simply isn’t worth it, and skipping straight to the good stuff is in order. Seeking to position this sort of thinking as a new cultural mindset, the teams ultimately created a humorous, shared anthem for anyone who’s hungry, be it for more time, joy, fewer roadblocks, or all of the above.

“[‘Skip It Good’] is all about exaggerating everyday moments in a way that feels delightfully absurd, but totally grounded in reality,” Joel concludes. “Whether it’s dodging delivery fees like an action movie stunt, or getting a deal so good it stops traffic, we’ve leaned into visual storytelling that’s bold, bright, and a bit over-the-top. The key was making each benefit unmistakable at a glance, then turning the dial up creatively to keep people watching… and talking.”

