senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Volkswagen and Jef Boes Celebrate the Real Football MVPs, Parents

30/06/2025
45
Share
Marking the start of a three-year partnership with the Pro League, the emotive campaign film honors the everyday dedication of parents who drive the dreams, and their kids, to football fields across Belgium

In his latest campaign film for Volkswagen Belgium, director Jef Boes puts the spotlight not on footballers, but on their biggest fans: the parents. The ones who wake up early, drive long distances, stand on muddy side lines, and never stop cheering. Rain or shine.

Real moments, real heroes

Shot in Jef’s signature documentary style, the campaign celebrates the simple joy of showing up. It’s an ode to presence. To commitment. To all the small, everyday actions that make big dreams possible. With sharp, emotive visuals, Jef turns little moments into something tender and universal.

The drive behind the dream

As Volkswagen becomes the official mobility partner of the Pro League, this spot kicks off a three-year collaboration centred around football, connection, and the road that gets you there. It’s a tribute to the people behind the scenes. The ones who drive, support, and make it all happen.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from ILA Studio
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from ILA Studio
Belgium Pro League
Volkswagen
30/06/2025
RSCA x DAMSO by Heleen Declercq
RSCA x DAMSO
23/06/2025
DOG CHEF by Jef Boes
DOG CHEF
23/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1