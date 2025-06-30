Volkswagen and Jef Boes Celebrate the Real Football MVPs, Parents

In his latest campaign film for Volkswagen Belgium, director Jef Boes puts the spotlight not on footballers, but on their biggest fans: the parents. The ones who wake up early, drive long distances, stand on muddy side lines, and never stop cheering. Rain or shine.

Real moments, real heroes

Shot in Jef’s signature documentary style, the campaign celebrates the simple joy of showing up. It’s an ode to presence. To commitment. To all the small, everyday actions that make big dreams possible. With sharp, emotive visuals, Jef turns little moments into something tender and universal.

The drive behind the dream

As Volkswagen becomes the official mobility partner of the Pro League, this spot kicks off a three-year collaboration centred around football, connection, and the road that gets you there. It’s a tribute to the people behind the scenes. The ones who drive, support, and make it all happen.

